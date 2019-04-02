Avricore Health: Innovative Pharmaceutical Technology

Avricore Health Inc. (TSXV:AVCR,OTCQB:AVCRF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s technology channel.









Avricore Health Inc. (TSXV:AVCR,OTCQB:AVCRF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s life sciences channel. Avricore Health is currently focussed on the neutraceutical, medical cannabis and endocannabinoid industries. The company is also in development of HealthTab™, a point-of-care screening system that enables patients to monitor themselves, screening for 21 biomarkers of chronic disease. The HealthTab™ system has been certified by Health Canada and is currently in use by doctors, physicians and medical professionals across the country.

In addition to the company’s HealthTab™ platform, Avricore Health also offers an over-the-counter iron supplement called Hema-FerTM that is available at London Drugs stores throughout British Columbia and Alberta. Avricore generated over $400,000 in sales in 2018, a total the company expects to eclipse by more than double in 2019 as it expands into Atlantic Canada and Quebec.

Avricore Health’s company highlights include the following:

Global pharmaceuticals market to reach $1.17 trillion by 2021.

Focused on serving the nutraceutical, medical cannabis and endocannabinoid industries.

Charges $350 for software installation and a monthly fee for the use of the equipment.

HealthTab™ can directly measure and monitor the 21 key biomarkers of chronic diseases.

Utilizes Abaxis’ Piccolo Xpress® point of care analyzer, which was initially designed by NASA to test the health of its astronauts.

Hema-Fer TM generated $400,000 in sales in 2018 and has an 81 percent profit margin.

Partnerships and agreements in place with FoodRocket, Molecular You Corporation and Emerald Health Therapeutics.

Approximately 60 percent of Avricore Health’s shareholders are institutional.

Led by a strong board of directors and advisory team.

