Cannabis

Investing News

Aurora Cannabis Seeks Whistler Medical Marijuana Acquisition

- January 14th, 2019

Aurora Cannabis announced a plan to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of the Whistler Medical Marijuana Corporation.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB,TSX:ACB) announced a plan to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of the Whistler Medical Marijuana Corporation.

As quoted in the press release:

Whistler operates two indoor licensed production facilities, with its first located in Whistler, British Columbia, and the second, a recently licensed, purpose-built, state-of-the-art facility located a 20-minute drive from the Whistler facility. Once the second facility reaches full capacity (anticipated for Summer 2019) the facilities are anticipated to have a combined production capacity of over 5,000 [kilograms] per year. Whistler sells medical cannabis derivatives internationally to both Australia and the Cayman Islands, and through the addition of Aurora’s deep experience in completing EU GMP certified facilities and its large global distribution network, Aurora plans to pursue additional international export opportunities.

“This transaction adds an iconic, organic certified BC-based brand with exceptional traction and a significant price premium in both the medical and retail markets,” said Terry Booth, CEO of Aurora. “We intend to accelerate the completion of Whistler’s Pemberton expansion project, and leverage our domestic and international distribution channels to increase market reach for their exceptional products. Whistler has established leadership in the organic cannabis market, and we look forward to welcoming Christopher and his team to the Aurora family.”

Click here to read the full press release.

Get the latest Cannabis Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Cannabis Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Cannabis Investing

Select All
Select None

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive communication from those companies using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Related posts

White Gold Corp to Acquire QV Gold Project from Comstock Metals Ltd; Includes 230,000 Oz Gold Inferred Resource on the VG Deposit Contiguous to the White Gold Property & High Priority New Targets
Global Energy Metals Announces Participation in Upcoming Resource Investment Conference
MYM Announces Definitive Agreement with Alumina Partners LLC for $25,000,000 Equity Investment
Aben Resources Uncovers High-Grade Gold at the Justin Project Lost Ace Zone, Yukon Territory

Tags

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *