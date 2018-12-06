Cannabis

Investing News

Asterion: Targeting Australia’s Pharmaceutical-Grade Cannabis Market

- December 6th, 2018

Asterion Cannabis Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis company operating in Australia, has launched its campaign on INN’s Cannabis channel.

Asterion Cannabis Inc. has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s Cannabis channel.

Asterion is a vertically-integrated Canadian cannabis company focused on its operations in Australia. With the goal of being a leader in precision agriculture, the company is working on producing high-quality, low-cost and genetically-uniform cannabis strains and products. To achieve this goal, Asterion is developing a 4.3 million-square-foot pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis facility in Southeast Queensland, Australia. Once fully developed, the facility will produce over 500,000 kilograms of cannabis annually.

Further establishing a footprint in Australia, the company has aligned itself with PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE:PREV,OTCQB:PRVCF,FWB:18H), a preventive health sciences company focused on developing preventive medicine, to develop new cannabis-based preventive and curative therapies.

Asterion’s company highlights include the following:

  • Developing a state-of-the-art 4.3-million-square-foot facility in Southeast Queensland, Australia.
  • Southeast Queensland receives over 2,400 hours of sunlight annually.
  • Will plant first cannabis crop after Phase 1 of construction is complete.
  • Projected annual production of over 500,000 kilograms of cannabis once operational.
  • Future product lines may include tinctures, oils, edibles, flower and gelatin capsules.
  • Awaiting approval for cultivation and sales licenses.
  • Strategic partnerships in place with PreveCeutical and White Sheep Corp.
  • Management has over 120 years of combined experience in medical cannabis, renewable energy, capital markets, among other sectors across the globe.

Click here to see the educational profile for Asterion Cannabis Inc. and to request an investor presentation.

Get the latest Cannabis Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Cannabis Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Cannabis Investing

Select All
Select None

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time

Related posts

Orion Nutraceuticals Receives Building Permits For Dorval, Quebec Cannabis Production Facility
Your Endocannabinoid System and You: Using Cannabinoids for Pain Management
Former President Vicente Fox Quesada Shares Insight on Cannabis Industry
Lexaria Bioscience: Out-licensing Patented Biotechnologies

Tags

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *