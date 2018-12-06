Asterion: Targeting Australia’s Pharmaceutical-Grade Cannabis Market

Asterion Cannabis Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis company operating in Australia, has launched its campaign on INN’s Cannabis channel.









Asterion is a vertically-integrated Canadian cannabis company focused on its operations in Australia. With the goal of being a leader in precision agriculture, the company is working on producing high-quality, low-cost and genetically-uniform cannabis strains and products. To achieve this goal, Asterion is developing a 4.3 million-square-foot pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis facility in Southeast Queensland, Australia. Once fully developed, the facility will produce over 500,000 kilograms of cannabis annually.

Further establishing a footprint in Australia, the company has aligned itself with PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE:PREV,OTCQB:PRVCF,FWB:18H), a preventive health sciences company focused on developing preventive medicine, to develop new cannabis-based preventive and curative therapies.

Asterion’s company highlights include the following:

Developing a state-of-the-art 4.3-million-square-foot facility in Southeast Queensland, Australia.

Southeast Queensland receives over 2,400 hours of sunlight annually.

Will plant first cannabis crop after Phase 1 of construction is complete.

Projected annual production of over 500,000 kilograms of cannabis once operational.

Future product lines may include tinctures, oils, edibles, flower and gelatin capsules.

Awaiting approval for cultivation and sales licenses.

Strategic partnerships in place with PreveCeutical and White Sheep Corp.

Management has over 120 years of combined experience in medical cannabis, renewable energy, capital markets, among other sectors across the globe.

