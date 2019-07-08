Aphria Launches Plant Positivity Social Impact Platform

Aphira (TSX:APHA, NYSE:APHA) announced the launch of its new social impact platform, Plant Positivity, on Monday. As quoted in the press release: Championing the incredible power that plants have in overall well-being and providing greater access to green spaces for communities, Plant Positivity will be a new component of Aphria’s existing Corporate Social Responsibility strategy, which will … Continued

Aphira (TSX:APHA, NYSE:APHA) announced the launch of its new social impact platform, Plant Positivity, on Monday.

As quoted in the press release:

Championing the incredible power that plants have in overall well-being and providing greater access to green spaces for communities, Plant Positivity will be a new component of Aphria’s existing Corporate Social Responsibility strategy, which will continue to deliver on the Company’s commitment to give back to both people and the planet. The platform will be brought to life through three interconnected pillars – Plant Education, Plant Access, and Plant Impact.

In 2019, Plant Positivity is partnering with the national not-for-profit Evergreen to create six new garden spaces this summer – the Plant Positivity Gardens – at the national headquarters, Evergreen Brick Works in Toronto. Aphria’s investment will add more than 50 varieties of native plant species to the existing 8,000-square-metres of gardens across the site, a global showcase for sustainability and urban innovation that opened in 2010. Plans are also underway to develop a Plant Positivity Garden in Leamington, Ontario with a local community partner.

“Finding ways to give back and fostering stronger, healthier communities everywhere Aphria operates is the core of who we are,” said Irwin D. Simon, Interim CEO, Aphria Inc. “Countless studies have shown that increased exposure to plants and green spaces contributes to overall well-being. Through our Plant Positivity Gardens at Evergreen Brick Works, we hope to make a meaningful impact on people’s lives.”

“The generous support of partners like Aphria Inc. helps us advance the important work of investing in urban and natural worlds,” said Geoff Cape, CEO and Founder, Evergreen. The new Plant Positivity Gardens contributes to our thriving community and educational space, further establishing Evergreen Brick Works as a place where people can gather and experience sustainable practices that make cities flourish.”