Alliance Growers Prepares Private Placement Financing

Alliance Growers Corp. (CSE:ACG, OTC:ALGWF, FWB:1LA) (“Alliance Growers” or “the Company) reports that the Company has been granted an exemption by the Canadian Securities Exchange regarding its minimum pricing policy. The Company is progressing on finalizing its audited financial statements, management discussion and analysis, and certification of annual filings for the year ended August 31st, 2019.

Accordingly, upon completion of the filing of Audited Financial Statements and the rescission of the Cease Trade Order, Alliance Growers will undertake a private placement financing of up to $150,000 by way of issuance of up to 6 million Units at a price of $0.025 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one half-share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share, for a period of two years. The warrants are subject to an acceleration clause after the resale restrictions on the shares have expired. The expiry time of the warrants may be accelerated if the Company’s shares trade at or above a weighted average trading price of $0.15 per share for 10 consecutive trading days. Finders fees may be payable on portions or all the financing, at the rate of up to 10% in cash.

About Alliance Growers Corp.

Alliance Growers is a Diversified Global Medical Cannabis Company driven by the Company’s ‘Four Pillars’ Organization Plan – Cannabis Biotech Complex, Strategic ACMPR Investments, CBD Oil Supply and Distribution, and Research and Technology.

Alliance Growers is working with Pharmagreen Biotech Inc. to jointly develop and operate a 63,000-square foot Cannabis Biotech Complex, to be the first of its kind in Western Canada to house a DNA Botany lab, CBD extraction facility and Tissue Culture Plantlet Production facility to service the Cannabis market and agriculture market in general.

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.alliancegrowers.com or the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

