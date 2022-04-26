Strategic adjustments are expected to generate savings of $100 $150 million within 12 18 months SMITHS FALLS, ON April 26, 2022 CNW - Canopy Growth Corporation a world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp, and cannabis device company, today announced that the Company is undertaking a series of initiatives to reduce costs and drive efficiency in order to accelerate its path to profitability. All financial information ...

WEED:CA,CGC