Aleafia Health Closes C$40.25M Public Offering

Aleafia Health (TSX:ALEF,OTCQX:ALEAF) announced the closing of a C$40.25 million public offering of convertible debenture units.

As quoted in the press release:

The Offering was led by Mackie Research Capital Corporation and BMO Capital Markets, and included Canaccord Genuity Corp. (together, the “Agents”).

“We are excited to close this financing and strengthen our balance sheet as we solidify and accelerate the expansion of our cannabis health and wellness ecosystem, in Canada, and globally,” said Aleafia Health CEO, Geoffrey Benic. “This is a key step enabling management to execute on its business plan and to drive operational results creating value for shareholders.”

In connection with the Offering, Aleafia Health is pleased to announce the full exercise of the over-allotment option for additional gross proceeds of C$5.2 million. An additional 5,250 Convertible Debenture Units (the “Additional Convertible Debentures Units”) were issued today by the Company representing additional gross aggregate proceeds of C$5.2 million and the total gross proceeds to the Company from Convertible Debenture Units sold in the Offering, including the 35,000 Debenture Units sold initially and the 5,250 Additional Convertible Debenture Units sold pursuant to the over-allotment option, is C$40.2 million.

The net proceeds received by the Company from the Offering will be used for working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.