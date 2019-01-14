Aleafia Completes First Part of CannTrust Supply Deal

Cannabis

January 14th, 2019

Aleafia Health announced it fulfilled the first transaction of a 15,000 kilogram cannabis supply agreement with CannTrust Holdings.

As quoted in the press release:

The two crops purchased by CannTrust were harvested at Aleafia’s indoor Port Perry cultivation facility. They will supplement CannTrust’s offering of high-quality cannabis for its growing medical patient base, which now includes more than 58,000 registered customers, and CannTrust’s four recreational brands: liiv, Synr.g, Xscape and Peak Leaf.

“CannTrust continues to grow its medical patient base and is experiencing high demand for its recreational brands,” said CannTrust CEO Peter Aceto. “We are pleased to continue working with Aleafia to help meet ever increasing customer demand across our suite of products in both the medical and recreational markets.”

Aleafia will have multiple avenues to distribute the cannabis produced at its Niagara and Port Perry facilities, including leveraging the 15,000 [kilograms] supply agreement for 2019 with CannTrust.

Click here to read the full press release.

