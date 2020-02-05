Akerna Signs Deal with PAX Labs

Akerna has completed an agreement with PAX Labs to help the company derive actionable insights to improve the customer experience.









Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) has completed an agreement with PAX Labs to help the company derive actionable insights to improve the customer experience.

As quoted in the press release:

PAX has implemented Akerna’s Business Intelligence and API solution which is a new Akerna Infrastructure as a Service tool (IAS) offering launched in July 2019. “We are committed to product quality, and we aim to be good stewards for a product and movement that enhances many people’s lives,” said Ron Buel, vice president of software. “In evaluating and ultimately signing-up with Akerna, we recognized an opportunity to use the robustness of their single source, normalized panels, and near real-time analytics to improve how we connect with our customers, access vendor insights and better understand consumer and supply chain trends.”

