Cannabis

Investing News
.

Akerna Signs Deal with PAX Labs

- February 5th, 2020

Akerna has completed an agreement with PAX Labs to help the company derive actionable insights to improve the customer experience.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) has completed an agreement with PAX Labs to help the company derive actionable insights to improve the customer experience.

As quoted in the press release:

PAX has implemented Akerna’s Business Intelligence and API solution which is a new Akerna Infrastructure as a Service tool (IAS) offering launched in July 2019.

“We are committed to product quality, and we aim to be good stewards for a product and movement that enhances many people’s lives,” said Ron Buel, vice president of software. “In evaluating and ultimately signing-up with Akerna, we recognized an opportunity to use the robustness of their single source, normalized panels, and near real-time analytics to improve how we connect with our customers, access vendor insights and better understand consumer and supply chain trends.”

Click here to read the full press release.

stocks-cannabis-lift-expo

Find out what experts are saying about the future of cannabis edibles

 
Read our new report on the 2019 Lift Cannabis Business Conference
 

Get the latest Cannabis Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Cannabis Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Cannabis Investing

Select None
Select All

Related posts

Akerna Completes Acquisition of Majority Interest in solo sciences
Akerna To Buy Tech Company With One-of-a-Kind Partnership
Jessica Billingsley: NASDAQ Listing Widens Scope for M&A

Tags

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply