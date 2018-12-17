Agrios Global Holdings Ltd. Closes Acquisition of Greenfields Agritech Limited

Greenfields is engaged in the business of investment and acquisition of hemp projects in Asia. Greenfields formed a joint venture company (the “Joint Venture”) with Yunnan Hua Fang Health Management Co. Ltd. (“Hua Fang”), a corporation existing under the laws of the People’s Republic of China. Greenfields and Hua Fang hold a 65% and 35% ownership interest, respectively, in the Joint Venture. The business focus of the Joint Venture is research and development of hemp cultivation; processing and sales of hemp products; biotechnology research and application and import and export of goods and technology.

Through the Joint Venture, Agrios Asia intends to develop or acquire technology for using hemp fiber to replace high demand plastic products such as disposable utensils and as an alternative to wood fiber for items such as toilet paper. Once required licenses are in place, Agrios Asia will make use of the low-cost supply of hemp fiber to develop household products for the Chinese consumer market and for export outside of the Yunnan Province. Agrios expects to focus its business in China solely on the Yunnan Province for the next 12-24 months.

Under the terms of the Agreement, all of the issued and outstanding securities of Greenfields were exchanged for US $330,000 in cash and 2,000,000 common shares (“Common Shares”) of Agrios (the “Share Exchange”) with the Common Shares being subject to escrow until certain milestone conditions are met, including the Joint Venture obtaining (i) a foreign business trading registration, (ii) a health food product trading license, and (iii) a hemp cultivation license. As a result of the Transaction, Greenfields became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Agrios Asia. In connection with the Transaction, Agrios will also commit US $300,000 to Agrios Asia as working capital and US $900,000 to the Joint Venture as registered capital.

In connection with the Transaction, Agrios also paid a finder’s fee equal to C $98,532, which was satisfied through the issuance of 164,220 Common Shares, of which 120,000 Common Shares are subject to escrow on the same terms as the Common Shares issued under the Share Exchange.

Chris Kennedy President & CEO of Agrios stated, “We are pleased to complete this acquisition, a first step in our global expansion program. Any opportunity to develop consumer products which reduce environmental impact is the social responsibility of all corporations.”

About Agrios Global Holdings Ltd.

Agrios Global Holdings is a data analytics driven agriculture technology and services company advancing the latest innovations in indoor growing science. The Company owns, leases and manages properties and equipment for eco-sustainable agronomy and provides advisory services to support all aspects of aeroponic cultivation in the cannabis sector. Agrios is actively pursuing new opportunities to expand its portfolio of tenant growers and infrastructure assets in strategic licensed jurisdictions. Based in Vancouver, BC. Agrios is managed by a highly accomplished team of experienced industry and capital markets experts who are committed to the growth of the company.

