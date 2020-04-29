Adastra Labs Announces Appointment of Director of Production

Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd. (CSE:XTRX)(FRANKFURT:D2EP) announces the appointment of Kyle J. Boniface as Director of Production.









Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd. (CSE:XTRX)(FRANKFURT:D2EP) (“Adastra” or the “Company”) announces the appointment of Kyle J. Boniface as Director of Production. Dr. Boniface joins Adastra with recent publicly traded cannabis company experience as Director of Product Development and Innovation where he was responsible for cannabis extraction, product development and R&D. Dr. Boniface developed and launched a variety of cannabis products across various formats including sprays, oils, softgels, vaporizing pens and edibles. Dr. Boniface was responsible for collaborating with vendors across regional and international supply chains as well as process improvements and operational efficiency analysis.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Kyle to the Adastra team. He has exactly the experience, training, and education we need in a Director of Production. With his recent product development experience and prior role as Lead Scientist for Extraction, both with a publicly-traded Canadian cannabis company, he is the ideal choice for this role. Further, his academic credentials make him invaluable to not only the Adastra team but also to Chemia Analytics Inc. where his experience in laboratory operations will be leveraged,” stated Andy Hale CEO.

Dr. Boniface holds a PhD in Chemistry from Queen’s University.

About Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd.

Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd. is a Langley, BC-based cannabis company and through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Adastra Labs Inc. and Chemia Analytics Inc., is a licensed Standard Processor and licensed Analytical Testing Laboratory under the Cannabis Act administered by Health Canada, with licenses to produce cannabis extracts and provide third party analytical testing services. These licenses enable the Company’s subsidiaries to produce, package, sell (wholesale), and export medically focused and recreational cannabis extract and concentrate products in Canada to other licensed entities and internationally in jurisdictions where medical cannabis extraction products are legal.

