4Front Ventures: Vertically-Integrated, Multi-State Cannabis Operation

The infographic below illustrates reasons to invest in 4Front Ventures, as well as its wellness divisions. 4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE:FFNT, OTC:FFNTF) combines large-scale cultivation and manufacturing leadership with longstanding retail, regulatory, and strategic growth capabilities. The company owns and operates 11 dispensaries operating across seven states with additional dispensaries under development in five of those states.

4Front’s wellness division in California currently sells CBD products online throughout the US with a full line of CBD and THC wellness products available through retail stores. The wellness division also offers an overnight cannabis delivery service, with a network that covers approximately 93 percent of California’s operations.

