48North Sends First Order of Recreational Cannabis to Quebec

48North Cannabis (TSXV:NRTH) announced its first shipment of recreational cannabis product for the Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC).

As quoted in the press release:

“48North is looking forward to sharing our high-quality cannabis with Quebec consumers. Today’s shipment marks a major milestone for the organization. As we look ahead, the Company is well-prepared to deliver on all of its supply agreements, including ones it has signed with provincial distributors, and looks forward to sharing its products with consumers across Canada,” said Alison Gordon, co-CEO of 48North.

By the end of the year, 48North products will be available for retail sale in Ontario, Alberta and Quebec. 48North has committed approximately 5,000 kilograms of cannabis from its three facilities to provincial distributors in 2019.