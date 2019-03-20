48North Announces Addition to Marijuana ETF

48North Cannabis (TSXV:NRTH) announced shares of the company were added to the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) (TSX:HMMJ).

As quoted in the press release:

“The addition of 48North to the HMMJ signals market validation of the Company’s strong position in the Canadian cannabis industry. 48North’s inclusion, along with a select group of its peers, is a proof-point that the Company is being watched closely by the investment community. Investors are taking note of the disruptive potential that, pending Health Canada’s approval, 48North’s significant outdoor cultivation will have on the industry as a whole,” said Alison Gordon, co-CEO of 48North.

In addition to the HMMJ, 48North is also listed on the Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (NEO:HMJR), a select group of primarily North American publicly-listed companies involved in the cultivation, production and/or distribution of marijuana.