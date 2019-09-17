1933 Industries Provides a Statement Regarding its Vape Products

1933 Industries Inc. provides a statement in regards to its vape products.









1933 Industries Inc. (the “Company” or “1933 Industries”) (CSE:TGIF, OTCQX:TGIFF), a vertically integrated cannabis consumer packaged goods company, provides a statement in regards to its vape products:

Our Company is founded on the values of transparency, quality, consistency, culture and respect for the cannabis plant. Our values and mission to produce premium craft cannabis and natural wellness products that enable people to live better lives is our primary motivation. Many of our close business partners, loyal customers and shareholders have made inquiries regarding our proprietary branded vape products in light of the possible cases of lung illness associated with using e-cigarettes. Although little is known about each individual case, we feel that it is our duty and obligation to assure our stakeholders of our deep commitment to safety and quality.

All our branded THC and CBD vape products do not contain vitamin E acetate, vegetable glycerin, or propylene glycol. All our products are made with ingredients that are known to be safe for consumers. All packaging contains our product ingredients, which are also listed on our website. Each and every product is third-party lab tested, and the results can be tracked via a QR code.

From seed to sale, the Company offers a unique approach to compliance and transparency. All Canna Hemp™ products undergo rigorous testing to ensure the purity and safety of its CBD. The CBD is lab tested with independent certified laboratories to ensure that it is THC-free and contains no harmful chemicals or pesticides. In addition, all finished CBD products are lab tested with independent certified laboratories and every product is labelled with a QR code linking to the lab results, thereby ensuring that the CBD content listed on the label is accurate.

We value your continued support and loyalty to our products.

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries Inc. is a vertically integrated, brand-focused cannabis company with operations in the United States and Canada. Operating through two subsidiary companies, the Company owns leading cannabis brands as well as licensed cannabis cultivation, extraction, processing and manufacturing assets. With the goal of delivering natural wellness, our award-winning proprietary portfolio of brands include: AMA flower and AMA concentrates, CBD-infused Canna Hemp™, Canna Hemp X™, and Canna Fused™. Partners under licensing agreements include Denver Dab Co., Birdhouse Skateboards™, Blonde™ Cannabis, Gotti’s Gold and Kurupt Moonrocks. The Company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association, LC (AMA), and 100% of Infused MFG.

About Canna Hemp™

Canna Hemp™ CBD Relief Cream was named “Best Topical” by Leafy’s Best in State: The Top State Specific Products and Experiences of 2018.

http://www.cannahemp.com

https://www.leafly.com/news/strains-products/best-in-state-2018-nevada-cannabis

About Canna HempX™

Canna Hemp X™ was named “Best Topicals for Pain” by Herb’s Guide to the Best Cannabis Products on the Planet. Canna Hemp X™ is a CBD sports recovery cream for athletes, bridging the gap between recovery and top performance.

http://www.cannahempx.com

https://herb.co/learn/best-cannabis-products/

