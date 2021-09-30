Bhang Announces Expanded Partnership with Trulieve

Trulieve licenses Bhang’s award-winning products with plans to launch across marketsBhang Inc. and Trulieve Cannabis Corp. a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States, and announced today that they have signed an expanded licensing agreement to manufacture and distribute Bhang’s award-winning, THC-infused chocolate products in all Trulieve markets. Initially, the products will be …

Trulieve licenses Bhang’s award-winning products with plans to launch across markets

Bhang Inc. (CSE: BHNG) (OTCQB: BHNGF) (“Bhang”) and Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States, and announced today that they have signed an expanded licensing agreement to manufacture and distribute Bhang’s award-winning, THC-infused chocolate products in all Trulieve markets. Initially, the products will be manufactured and distributed in the Florida and Massachusetts markets. In addition to being available in Trulieve’s dispensaries, the products will also be sold through Trulieve’s robust sales and distribution efforts.

Bhang, a global cannabis CPG brand with an award-winning portfolio of products, is known for its gourmet chocolate – a top-ten selling product in both the U.S and Canada with evenly-scored bars for precise THC dosing. Bhang products available through Trulieve include:

Dark Chocolate Bars – Bhang’s signature, cannabis-infused, vegan dark chocolate is made with 74% sustainably sourced cacao and a cannabis-free taste. The dark bar is vegan, keto and gluten-free.

Milk Chocolate Bars – Bhang’s cannabis-infused milk chocolate is made with 48% sustainably sourced cacao, a cannabis-free taste and is vegetarian and gluten-free.

Caramel CBD/THC 1:1 Dark Chocolate – Bhang’s multi-award-winning, vegan caramel dark bar blends Bhang’s gourmet dark chocolate with vegan caramel flavor and a balanced 1:1 ratio of CBD and THC for an indulgent calm and mellow experience. Made with 58% sustainably sourced cacao and a cannabis-free taste. Bhang’s 1:1 caramel bar is vegan and gluten-free.

Caramel Mocha Milk Chocolate – Dive into this award-winning, cannabis-infused caramel mocha milk chocolate. Bhang’s silky milk chocolate features bits of Italian espresso and is accented by rich golden caramel and a hint of vanilla. Made with 48% sustainably sourced cacao and a cannabis-free taste, Bhang’s Caramel Mocha bar is vegetarian and gluten-free.

Cookies & Cream White Chocolate – This delectably creamy indulgence has a cannabis-free taste and a sprinkle of crunchy cookie bits. Bhang’s Cookies & Cream bar is vegetarian.

“We could not be more excited to work with Trulieve’s amazing team to offer Bhang’s globally-recognized, award-winning gourmet chocolate products to their markets,” said Jamie L. Pearson, President & CEO of Bhang. She added, “we value our partnership – which began in Florida in 2018 – and would like to congratulate Kim Rivers, Trulieve CEO, and her team for elevating our industry every day with their outstanding progress.”

“Partnering with Bhang will allow Trulieve to meet even greater consumer needs and usage occasions across all of our markets,” said Trulieve’s CMO, Valda Coryat. “Their sustainably sourced cacao, gluten-free, and majority vegan products are in line with Trulieve’s mission for bringing high-quality cannabis products to our customers. We welcome adult-use and medical marijuana customers to our dispensaries to check out their premium edibles portfolio.”

As recently announced, Trulieve opened its first dispensary in Massachusetts on June 3, 2021. For more information, or to sign up for Massachusetts email updates, please visit https://www.trulieve.com/dispensaries/massachusetts.

About Bhang

Bhang is committed to making the fairly enjoyable ridiculously fun. For over a decade Bhang has delivered exceptional sensory experiences to consumers through its extensive portfolio of over 50 master-chef-created cannabis, CBD and terpene products including gourmet chocolates, pre-rolls, CBD isolate, and Hempsticks™. Bhang’s highly-awarded chocolates are among the top-selling edibles in 7 US states and the #1 and #2 edible of Canada. Bhang’s CBD products are globally distributed and are known for being safe, efficacious and delicious. Learn more at www.bhangnation.com and purchase our high-quality CBD products at www.bhangcbd.com. Live Life with a Bhang!

About Trulieve

Trulieve is primarily a vertically integrated “seed-to-sale” company in the U.S. and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also holds licenses to operate in California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and West Virginia. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements which constitute “forward‐looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities. Forward‐looking information is often identified by the words “may,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect” or similar expressions and include information regarding: (i) statements regarding the future direction of the Company; (ii) the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business and financial objectives; (iii) plans for expansion of the Company into new jurisdictions; and (iv) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Investors are cautioned that forward‐looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company’s management’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company’s future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward‐looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; in particular, in the ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public perception of cannabis; decreases in the prevailing prices for cannabis and hemp products in the markets that the Company operates in; adverse changes in applicable laws or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws; the cannabis market is highly regulated and those regulations and enforcement priorities of governmental authorities may change; compliance with extensive government regulation and related costs; and other risks described in the Company’s Listing Statement, dated July 9, 2019, and other filings on www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward‐looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward‐looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. ‎

###

Investor Contact:

Lynn Ricci

IR@trulieve.com

Media Contact:

Inkhouse

781-966-4100

trulieve@inkhouse.com

Bhang Inc.:

Jamie L. Pearson

406-208-3488

invest@bhangcorporation.com

pr@bhangcorporation.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/97994.