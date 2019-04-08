1933 Industries Partners with Birdhouse Skateboards™ for Exclusive Launch of Co-Branded Hemp and CBD Products Geared Towards the Growing Action Sports Market

1933 Industries Inc. (CSE:TGIF, FWB:1QF, OTCQX:TGIFF), a licensed cultivator and producer of cannabis flower and concentrates and manufacturer of hemp-derived CBD wellness products, is pleased to announce the execution of a licensing agreement dated April 3, 2019 (the “Agreement”) between House of Hawk, LLC and the Company’s subsidiary, Infused MFG, LLC (“Infused”) for the launch of several co-branded CBD wellness products for a two-year term in North America.









1933 Industries Inc. (CSE:TGIF, FWB:1QF, OTCQX:TGIFF), a licensed cultivator and producer of cannabis flower and concentrates and manufacturer of hemp-derived CBD wellness products, is pleased to announce the execution of a licensing agreement dated April 3, 2019 (the “Agreement”) between House of Hawk, LLC and the Company’s subsidiary, Infused MFG, LLC (“Infused”) for the launch of several co-branded CBD wellness products for a two-year term in North America.

Request an Investor Kit: 1933 Industries

The action sports market is quickly becoming a champion of the potential benefits of CBD. Infused has been a leader in this segment since launching its Canna Hemp X™ line in 2018 led by brand manager David Hafsteinsson. Working in collaboration with one of the most respected skateboarding names in the world, Infused will launch several co-branded products, including CBD recovery creams and lotions, as well as hemp-only recovery creams and lotions. Sold under Canna Hemp™, Canna Hemp X™ and Birdhouse Skateboards™ (“Birdhouse”) names, the new branded products represent the first collaboration between Birdhouse and a CBD wellness products manufacturer.

Chris Rebentisch, USA COO and Founder of Infused stated, “It’s truly an honor to be working with Tony Hawk’s Birdhouse Skateboards™ brand and their incredible organization. Birdhouse team members Clive Dixon, Ben Raybourn, David Loyand Clint Walker will help support the new partnership via social media. The opportunity of offering our sports recovery products under a partnership with Hawk’s brand Birdhouse adds credence to our brand. Tony is an internationally recognized action sports figure and responsible for fuelling the growth of skateboarding as a professional sport.” Mr. Rebentisch added, “Infused recognizes that the action sports vertical is an underserved market. Our mission is to offer the best of breed recovery products in the market today and we look forward to working with Birdhouse in this endeavour.”

Mr. Tony Hawk remarked, “We’re excited to be a part of this new movement that is becoming more recognized as a healthy alternative to recovering from the aches and pains that we regularly incur in the action sports world. And we couldn’t be happier to join forces with Canna Hemp™, an established and trusted partner with an expertise in this market.”

About Birdhouse Skateboards™

Birdhouse Skateboards™, wholly owned by House of Hawk, LLC, is a skateboard company co-founded in 1992 by Tony Hawk. Birdhouse Skateboards™ manufactures complete skateboards, decks and wheels for all skill levels, as well as clothing and accessories for the skateboard community. Birdhouse sponsors a first class team of professional and semi-professional skateboarders.

https://www.birdhouseskateboards.com/

About Canna HempX™

Canna Hemp X™ has been formulated with muscle recovery in mind. CBD’s anti-inflammatory and pain relief natural properties speed up recovery so that you can get back to your game.

Canna Hemp X™ was named “Best Topicals for Pain” by Herb’s Guide to the Best Cannabis Products on the Planet. Canna Hemp X™ is a CBD sports recovery cream for athletes to help focus on recovery and wellness. From soothing pain, aiding with muscle spasms, healing assistance for bruises, injuries, or arthritis relief, Canna Hemp X™ bridges the gap between recovery and top performance.

http://www.cannahempx.com

https://herb.co/learn/best-cannabis-products/

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company with operations in the United States and Canada. Operating through three subsidiary companies, 1933 Industries owns licensed medical and adult-use cannabis cultivation and production assets, proprietary hemp-based, CBD infused products, CBD extraction services and a specialized cannabis advisory firm supporting clients in security, intelligence and due diligence. The Company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association and 100% of both Infused MFG. and Spire Global Strategy.

Request an Investor Kit: 1933 Industries

Please visit our website at http://www.1933industries.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company’s disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com. 1933 Industries undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information: Alexia Helgason, Corporate Communications Director, 604-674-4756 (ext. 1), alexia@1933industries.com; Brayden Sutton, Director/President & CEO, 604-674-4756 (ext. 1)

Related Links

https://1933industries.com/

Click here to connect with 1933 Industries Inc. (CSE:TGIF, FWB:1QF, OTCQX:TGIFF) for an Investor Presentation.