1933 Industries Continues its Operation as Essential Business in Nevada and Provides a Statement Regarding COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

1933 Industries Inc. (the “Company” or “1933 Industries”) (CSE:TGIF) (OTCQX:TGIFF), a vertically-integrated and growth-orientated cannabis consumer packaged goods company, is pleased to provide an update regarding its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“On behalf of our proprietary Alternative Medicine Association (AMA) and Canna Hemp™ brands as well as our licensing partners, I would like to reiterate our ongoing commitment to quality and safety by joining our communities in solidarity against the spread of COVID-19. Our utmost priority is to ensure the health and well-being of our employees, partners and customers and we are taking the recommended steps to mitigate the risks of spreading the disease.

Commencing today, the State of Nevada requires the closing of all nonessential businesses for the next 30 days. The closing mandate does not affect cannabis operators or licensed dispensaries. As such, we will continue our regular operations, with our cultivation and manufacturing facilities in Nevada remaining open, to meet the increased demand for our premium cannabis concentrates.

Our second harvest in Nevada is still on schedule for the end of March. However, we will continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19 and assess our operations as the situation evolves. AMA, our cultivation arm, already follows stringent cleanliness, sanitation and hygiene protocols and in addition, the Company will adhere to additional safety measures, including:

Implementing enhanced cleaning and disinfection measures

Reinforcing standard hygiene practices for employees and disallowing any visitors from the facilities

Monitoring employee health, working in small groups and following all health authority recommendations

These enhanced measures, as well as strict adherence to local, state and national guidance to protect against the disease and its contamination are necessary steps to mitigate risks, create a safe environment and provide the absolute best cannabis products in the market.

We are encouraged, comforted and motivated by our strong team, our loyal customers and our close communities as we stand together during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Chris Rebentisch

CEO

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries is a vertically-integrated, growth-orientated company, focusing on the cultivation and manufacturing of cannabis consumer branded goods in a wide range of product formats. Operating through two subsidiaries, the Company controls all aspects of the value chain with cultivation, extraction, processing, and manufacturing assets supporting its diversified portfolio of cannabis brands and licensing partners.

Our award-winning proprietary portfolio of brands include: AMA flower and AMA concentrates as well as CBD-infused Canna Hemp™, Canna Hemp X™, and Canna Fused™ products. Partners under licensing agreements include: Birdhouse Skateboards™, Blonde™ Cannabis, Bloom™, Denver Dab Co., Grizzly Griptape, OG DNA Genetics, The Pantry Company, PLUGplay, and The Original Jack Herer®.

The Company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association, LC (AMA), and 100% of Infused MFG LLC. 1933 Industries continues to focus its operations in the licensed US cannabis industry as a multi-state operator in Nevada, Colorado and California. The Company operates in California via a management services agreement with Green Spectrum Trading Inc., a medicinal and recreational cannabis business licensee in the state.

About Canna Hemp™

Canna Hemp™ CBD Relief Cream was named “Best Topical” by Leafy’s Best in State: The Top State Specific Products and Experiences of 2018.



About Canna HempX™

Canna Hemp X™ was named “Best Topicals for Pain” by Herb’s Guide to the Best Cannabis Products on the Planet. Canna Hemp X™ is a CBD sports recovery cream for athletes, bridging the gap between recovery and top performance.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company’s disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com. 1933 Industries undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

