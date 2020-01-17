Cannabis Big News Roundup: Mota Ventures Reaches Agreement to Acquire European Certified Organic and Ecological CBD Company Sativida, BevCanna Significantly Expands its Cannabis Genetics Program with the Acquisition of Carmanah Craft Corp., Next Green Wave Unveils Flagship CBD Store In San Diego, California
Kevin Vanstone - January 17th, 2020
In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news cannabis roundup:
- Mota Ventures Reaches Agreement to Acquire European Certified Organic and Ecological CBD Company Sativida
- Lexaria Biosciences and Cannadips CBD reached definitive Technology Licensing agreement for CBD Oral Pouch & Dip Category
- Cardiol Therapeutics’ Exclusive Manufacturing Partner Receives Three-Year Renewal and Amendment of its Cannabis Act License from Health Canada
- BevCanna Significantly Expands its Cannabis Genetics Program with the Acquisition of Carmanah Craft Corp.
- Next Green Wave Unveils Flagship CBD Store In San Diego, California
