Salt Lake Publishes Quarterly Report

- October 31st, 2019

Salt Lake Potash published its report for the period ending September 2019. The company continues to be focused on its Lake Way project.

Salt Lake Potash (ASX:SO4) published its quarterly report for the period ending September 2019. 

As stated in the press release:

Highlights:

  • Completion of a bankable feasibility study for the commercial scale development of the 245,000 tonnes per year sulphate of potash project at Lake Way.

  • Significant Lake Way ore reserve estimate

  • Premium product confirmed

  • Acquisition of strategic tenement package completed

  • Lake Way project financing secured

  • Fast tracked to production

  • Next steps following successful completion of the BFS

Click here for the full text release

