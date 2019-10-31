Salt Lake Publishes Quarterly Report
Priscila Barrera - October 31st, 2019
Salt Lake Potash published its report for the period ending September 2019. The company continues to be focused on its Lake Way project.
As stated in the press release:
Highlights:
-
Completion of a bankable feasibility study for the commercial scale development of the 245,000 tonnes per year sulphate of potash project at Lake Way.
-
Significant Lake Way ore reserve estimate
-
Premium product confirmed
-
Acquisition of strategic tenement package completed
-
Lake Way project financing secured
-
Fast tracked to production
-
Next steps following successful completion of the BFS
