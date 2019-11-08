Resolute Mining Receives Key Permit for Ravenswood Expansion
Priscila Barrera - November 8th, 2019
Resolute Mining announced it has received a new environment authority permit for its Ravenswood gold mine in Queensland.
Resolute Mining (ASX:RSG) announced that the Queensland Government has approved and issued a new environment authority permit relating to the company’s Ravenswood gold mine in Queensland.
As quoted in the press release:
“The simplified tailings management strategy developed in the REP has significant operating benefits and is now supported by the required environmental approvals. I thank the Queensland Government for their strong ongoing support,” Managing Director and CEO John Welborn said.
