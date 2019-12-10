Oklo Resources Releases Further Assay Results from Seko

Oklo Resources announced further assay results from the 10,000m drilling program currently in progress at Seko.









Oklo Resources (ASX:OKU) announced further assay results from the 10,000m drilling program currently in progress at Seko within the company’s flagship Dandoko project. The drilling program, comprising aircore (AC), reverse circulation (RC) and diamond core (DD) drilling, is the precursor to a maiden mineral resource estimate scheduled for completion early in Q2 2020.

As quoted in the press release:

HIGHLIGHTS ► Further outstanding results received from Oklo’s resource definition drilling program at Seko. ► Assay results received from infill drilling at SK2 confirm the presence of a thick, coherent zone of high-grade gold mineralisation. Significant intersections include: 65m at 7.11g/t gold from 4m including; 9m at 16.76g/t gold from 13m, and 16m at 12.45g/t gold from 29m, including 4m at 28.07g/t gold from 40m

53m at 4.34g/t gold from 95m including; 15m at 7.20g/t gold from 108m, and 8m at 6.62g/t gold from 139m

56m at 2.28g/t gold from 24m including; 3m at 6.17g/t gold from 73m

8m at 10.56g/t gold from 2m including; 2m at 16.95g/t gold from 3m

► First results received from follow-up drilling at SK2 North return individual assays of up to 8.08g/t gold within lower grade zones of gold mineralisation associated with altered breccia, similar to SK2 some 300m to the south. Significant intersections include: 6m at 2.86g/t gold from 124m including;

3m at 4.90g/t gold from 126m

7m at 1.23g/t gold from 50m ► Assay results pending from a further 36 holes with a deeper reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling (DD) program currently underway in advance of a maiden Mineral Resource estimate scheduled for completion in Q2 2020. ► Following the recent outstanding intersection of 47m at 10.95 g/t gold returned from the northern end of SK1, the Board has approved a program of follow-up drilling to test this emerging zone of high grade mineralisation. An additional 27 holes, comprising 26 RC holes and 1DD hole, are planned with the DD hole now underway.

