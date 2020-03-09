Nardoo Well Exploration Update

eMetals Director, Mathew Walker commented, “The Company is pleased to progress the work program on its Nardoo Well Project, with assay results expected later this month. Despite challenging market conditions, the Company is in a strong position to advance its project portfolio of exciting exploration projects.”

The Nardoo Well Project is located in the Gascoyne Province of Western Australia, approximately 450km inland from Carnarvon, and 200km north of Gascoyne Junction, Western Australia.