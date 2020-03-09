Nardoo Well Exploration Update
eMetals Limited has completed a comprehensive project review of historical exploration activities on the Nardoo Well tenement.
eMetals Limited (ACN 142 411 390) (ASX:EMT) (eMetals or Company) has completed a comprehensive project review of historical exploration activities on the Nardoo Well tenement, compiling historical WAMEX reports into a GIS database, and engaging independent geological consultants Gneiss Results (Gneiss) to undertake a field mapping, prospecting and structural study aimed at confirming the mineralization.
eMetals Director, Mathew Walker commented, “The Company is pleased to progress the work program on its Nardoo Well Project, with assay results expected later this month. Despite challenging market conditions, the Company is in a strong position to advance its project portfolio of exciting exploration projects.”
The Nardoo Well Project is located in the Gascoyne Province of Western Australia, approximately 450km inland from Carnarvon, and 200km north of Gascoyne Junction, Western Australia.
