Metminco Reports Drill Results from Chuscal Gold Target

Metminco has completed the first hole of the maiden drilling program on the Chuscal gold target at a depth of 452.5 metres.









Metminco (ASX:MNC) has completed the first hole of the maiden drilling program on the Chuscal gold target at a depth of 452.5 metres, after being extended by approximately 100 metres based on the encouraging visual observations from the drill core by the team on-site.

As quoted in the press release:

Managing Director Jason Stirbinskis said: “The first hole intersected a zone of strongly altered monzonite and diorite from 136 metres before passing into an extensive zone of hydrothermal breccias and magmatic breccias with overprinting by epithermal veinlets from 212 metres down to 410 metres. “We are eagerly awaiting the assay results to know which parts or if all of this 274-metre zone is related to the generation of the extensive surface gold anomaly.”

Click here for the full text release