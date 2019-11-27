88 Energy Provides Update on Charlie-1 Drill Program
Priscila Barrera - November 27th, 2019
88 Energy provides the following update related to the upcoming drilling of the Charlie-1 appraisal well at project Icewine, located on the Central North Slope, Alaska.
As quoted in the press release:
Highlights
Farm-out with Premier Oil finalised – completion documents executed
Plan of Operations for Charlie-1 appraisal well approved
Operational activity for Charlie-1 progressing to plan for February 2020 spud
