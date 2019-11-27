88 Energy Provides Update on Charlie-1 Drill Program

88 Energy provides the following update related to the upcoming drilling of the Charlie-1 appraisal well at project Icewine, located on the Central North Slope, Alaska.









88 Energy (ASX:88E)

As quoted in the press release:

Highlights

 Farm-out with Premier Oil finalised – completion documents executed

 Plan of Operations for Charlie-1 appraisal well approved

 Operational activity for Charlie-1 progressing to plan for February 2020 spud

