88 Energy Provides Update on Charlie-1 Drill Program

- November 27th, 2019

88 Energy (ASX:88E) provides the following update related to the upcoming drilling of the Charlie-1 appraisal well at project Icewine, located on the Central North Slope, Alaska.

As quoted in the press release:

Highlights
 Farm-out with Premier Oil finalised – completion documents executed
 Plan of Operations for Charlie-1 appraisal well approved
 Operational activity for Charlie-1 progressing to plan for February 2020 spud

