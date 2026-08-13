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Edited by Georgia Williams
Aug. 13, 2026 06:48AM PST
Curaleaf noted that no formal takeover bid has commenced, and there is no absolute assurance an offer will be finalized.
Matthew Brodeur / Unsplash
Curaleaf Holdings (TSX:CURA,OTCQX:CURLF) announced its plans to launch an unsolicited US$272 million takeover bid directly to shareholders of Aurora Cannabis (TSX:ACB), taking its buyout proposal public after the Canadian producer's board repeatedly refused to negotiate.
The Connecticut-based cannabis operator is proposing an implied consideration of US$4.00 per share. Under the proposed terms, Aurora shareholders would receive 0.3463 Curaleaf subordinate voting shares plus US$0.75 in cash for each share held.
The offer represents a 45 percent premium over Aurora’s 30-day volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of US$2.75. Excluding the cash and cash equivalents currently on Aurora's balance sheet, the implied premium climbs to 110 percent.
Curaleaf disclosed its intentions following months of unsuccessful private outreach to Aurora leadership. Curaleaf Chairman and CEO Boris Jordan sent a formal letter of intent to Aurora CEO Miguel Martin on June 23, 2026, requesting reciprocal due diligence under a mutual non-disclosure agreement.
After Aurora declined to negotiate, Curaleaf submitted a follow-up letter on July 7, 2026, which yielded no constructive discussions.
"We approached Aurora privately and constructively on multiple occasion," Jordan said. "We were very disappointed that the Board refused to meaningfully engage. We will now take our proposal directly to Aurora shareholders because the premium is significant, the strategic rationale is compelling, and further delay is unjustified."
However, Aurora fiercely contested this narrative in its response to the Curaleaf press release.
The company confirmed receipt of the letters but noted that only the July 7 correspondence included proposed financial terms, which lacked specific details on the cash-and-share mix.
Furthermore, Aurora stated that its lead independent director corresponded with Curaleaf's CEO as recently as July 24, "noting that Aurora was focused on continuing to execute on its business plan over the short to medium term, and did not discourage an ongoing dialogue between the parties going forward".
Aurora added that its board is carefully reviewing the proposal against other strategic alternatives.
"The Board intends to form a special committee of independent directors to consider the Proposal, with a view to determining the course of action that is in the best interests of the company and all stakeholders," Aurora stated.
If completed, the transaction would create a massive global operator spanning 17 countries, boasting a pro forma market capitalization approaching US$3 billion.
The acquisition would also give Curaleaf immediate access to Aurora’s 50 tons of annual EU-GMP cultivation and manufacturing capacity, including the recently acquired Safari Flower Company.
News of the prospective offer drove Aurora shares up 22 percent to US$3.48 on Tuesday (August 11). Prior to the announcement, Aurora’s stock had dropped roughly 44 percent over the preceding 12 months, weighed down by a 8.9 percent decline in fiscal first-quarter revenue amid weakness in its Canadian consumer and medical segments.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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