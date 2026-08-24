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Edited by Charlotte McLeod
Aug. 24, 2026 01:05PM PST|
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The Bitcoin price rose to nearly US$80,000 in Asian trading for the first time since May.
Quality Stock Arts / Adobe Stock
Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.
Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (August 24) as of 10:00 p.m. UTC.
Bitcoin price update
Bitcoin (BTC) was priced at US$78,729, up 2.2 percent over the past 24 hours. It rose to nearly US$80,000 in Asian trading for the first time since May in a move accelerated by a wave of short liquidations that exceeded US$220 million in 24 hours; Bitcoin then slipped back after North American markets opened.
The popular cryptocurrency snapped out of a nearly two month consolidation range last week, surging past US$78,000 on August 21 in a move that contributed to a 22.6 percent weekly rally, marking Bitcoin's strongest performance over a seven day period since the week ended on November 12, 2024.
Ether, XRP and Solana also saw double-digit gains, while US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw inflows of US$606.3 million on August 20, most of it into the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT).
Moving forward, analysts expect Bitcoin to remain relatively stagnant, as the US Department of the Treasury’s announcement to double its buybacks of long-dated debt — as well as regulatory momentum in Washington — drove much of last week’s price action. Sustained spot buying is needed to support upward momentum.
“Flows will be critical in determining whether the rebound develops into a sustained medium-term trend. Spot Bitcoin ETFs have recorded approximately US$1.92 billion in recent inflows, alongside a broader wave of short liquidations that helped accelerate the rally,” analysts for Bitfire Research wrote in an email to the Investing News Network.
The analysts continued:
“With the crypto Fear and Greed Index now at elevated levels, investors will be watching whether ETF inflows can remain positive at higher prices and whether the Coinbase premium can turn positive again — both important signals of renewed spot demand.
“Technically, short-term moving averages have formed a bullish alignment, but the steepness of the recent move leaves the market vulnerable to a pullback toward those averages. The 14-day RSI is near 78, suggesting that the risk-reward profile for chasing prices has deteriorated. Bollinger Bands have widened sharply, reflecting higher volatility and trend extension. The key test will be whether any pullback can find support around the middle of the range. Near-term resistance is seen around US$78,500 to US$82,000, with support around US$73,500 to US$72,400.
“Over the next 30 days, attention will centre on the procedural vote on the Clarity Act around September 15, the SEC’s 60-day consultation on its crypto-asset framework, the Jackson Hole central-bank symposium, the September FOMC meeting, July PCE data and August payrolls. The Treasury’s expanded buyback programme from September 9 could temporarily reduce pressure at the long end of the curve, but the macro backdrop is likely to remain volatile.”
Bitcoin price chart
Bitcoin price performance, August 24, 2026.
Chart via the Investing News Network.
Ether and altcoin price update
- Ethereum (ETH) was priced at US$2,470.44, trading 1.4 percent higher over the last 24 hours.
- XRP (XRP) was priced at US$1.48, down 2.2 percent over the past 24 hours.
- Solana (SOL) was trading at US$96.55, a rise of 0.8 percent higher over the past 24 hours.
Today's crypto news to know
Read on for a round-up of the biggest crypto market news:
- Gemini Space Station, Apex sign partnership
- Strategy, Strive reveal holdings and Bitcoin acquisitions
Gemini Space Station, Apex sign partnership
Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI) has signed a non-binding letter of intent with Apex Fintech Solutions to distribute regulated crypto prediction market contracts directly to retail brokerage clients. The alliance bypasses traditional integration hurdles such as infrastructure architecture, regulatory compliance and licensing, allowing retail brokers using Apex’s Futures Commission Merchant to plug directly into Gemini’s execution and clearing networks.
Gemini’s subsidiary, Gemini Titan, will serve as the exclusive Commodity Futures Trading Commission-regulated venue for executing and clearing Apex’s crypto event contracts. While Gemini has exclusivity over crypto event contracts, the alliance leaves room for Apex to collaborate on other prediction categories
The deal expands on a July 2026 partnership in which Gemini introduced zero-commission stock trading utilizing Apex Clearing Corporation as its custodian.
In a joint press release, the companies said details will be shared in the coming weeks.
Strategy, Strive reveal holdings and Bitcoin acquisitions
Michael Saylor's Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) sold 18.26 million MSTR shares between August 17 and August 23, raising roughly US$2 billion through its at-the-market (ATM) offering program.
That's according to a Monday filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
Strategy bought back approximately 1.43 million STRC preferred shares for US$136.4 million, allocated US$300 million to its US dollar reserve and deposited the remaining funds into a newly established US dollar cash account.
The filing also discloses Strategy’s total holdings as of August 23: 840,447 BTC at an aggregate cost of US$63.36 billion, and US$19,694.2 million in remaining ATM capacity. The firm made no additional Bitcoin purchases last week.
For its part, Strive (NASDAQ:ASST) disclosed a purchase of 1,110 BTC for roughly US$81.5 million last week, bringing its total holdings to 21,356 BTC. The company, which went public via a reverse merger with Asset Entities in 2025, and subsequently acquired Semler Scientific — a medical device firm that became a Bitcoin treasury company — paid for the purchase through its ATM Class A common stock program.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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