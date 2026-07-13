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Gemini (NASDAQ: GEMI) is a global crypto and prediction markets platform founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss in 2014. Gemini offers a wide range of crypto and markets products and services for individuals and institutions. Gemini's simple, reliable, and secure products are built to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom.
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