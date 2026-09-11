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Sep. 11, 2026 01:05PM PST|
Fact CheckedThis article has been reviewed and updated according to INN's rigorous fact-checking process. Our staff editors verify all articles against information and data from primary sources, reputable publishers and experts.
Elsewhere in the crypto landscape, Nasdaq Ventures invested US$100 million in Kraken parent company Payward to partner on a tokenized equity framework targeted for launch by the second quarter of 2027.
Michael Förtsch / Unsplash
Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.
Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Friday (September 11) as of 10:00 p.m. UTC.
Bitcoin price update
Bitcoin (BTC) was priced at US$77,320.28, trading 0.4 percent lower over the past 24 hours.
In commentary shared with the Investing News Network, Simon-Peter Massabni, head of business development at XS.com, said that while mega-holders continue accumulating tokens, heavy selling by mid-tier holders is creating persistent overhead resistance, as well as a net supply surplus.
“Unless mid-tier selling pressure abates or institutional spot fund inflows reaccelerate to absorb incoming exchange supply, Bitcoin price action will struggle to maintain upward momentum," he said.
"Persistent energy shocks and hawkish interest rate expectations keep macro headwinds strong, leaving the asset vulnerable to deeper downside pullbacks in the near term.”
Bitcoin price chart
Bitcoin price performance, September 11, 2026.
Chart via the Investing News Network.
Ether and altcoin price update
- Ethereum (ETH) was priced at US$2,538.99, trading 2.8 percent higher over the last 24 hours.
- XRP (XRP) was priced at US$1.36, down 0.6 percent over the past 24 hours.
- Solana (SOL) was trading at US$102.04, trading 1 percent higher over the past 24 hours.
Today's crypto news to know
Read on for a round-up of the biggest crypto market news:
- Senate Republicans release revised 630 page CLARITY Act
- Ripple expands treasury platform with AI agents
- Nasdaq invests US$100 million in Kraken parent Payward
- Bitwise announces liquidation of Bitwise Dogecoin ETF
- SEBI launches Demat 2.0 pilot project for tokenized corporate bonds
Senate Republicans release revised 630 page CLARITY Act
Senate Republicans released a 630 page revised CLARITY Act on Thursday (September 10) ahead of a pivotal September 15 procedural vote. The updated bill targets "decentralized-in-name-only" crypto protocols controlled by individuals or groups, requiring them to register with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) stated that the text incorporates over 100 changes requested by Democrats, writing in an X post, "This updated Clarity Act text reflects bipartisan hard work over August — specifying when decentralized-in-name-only DeFi protocols must register with the CFTC and limiting the DeFi provisions to spot and cash transactions, in response to Native American concerns about prediction markets."
The revised draft directs the CFTC and Department of the Treasury to establish rules for controlled trading protocols, while leaving ethics provisions prohibiting public officials, employees and spouses from issuing digital assets largely unchanged. Senate Democrats continue to push for broader restrictions addressing President Donald Trump's crypto interests, with Politico reporting that no Democrats currently support the new bill.
Ripple expands treasury platform with AI agents
Ripple expanded its enterprise corporate treasury platform, GSmart, on Thursday by introducing specialized artificial intelligence (AI) agents. The new AI agents identify financial risks, recommend specific corporate actions and explain the internal organizational policies behind their conclusions. Ripple designed the technology as "treasury-native AI" that requires human approval before executing any recommended transaction.
Conventional calculation engines handle underlying financial math, while the AI interprets policies and presents explanations to finance teams. The expansion introduces Knowledge Studio for defining governance controls and Analytics Studio's Ask GSmart conversational assistant for generating data insights.
The AI technology operates across Ripple Treasury, following Ripple's US$1 billion acquisition of GTreasury in October 2025 and its April 2026 launch of Digital Asset Accounts.
Nasdaq invests US$100 million in Kraken parent Payward
Nasdaq Ventures announced a US$100 million investment in Payward, the parent company of the Kraken crypto exchange, valuing the firm at US$21 billion. The two companies plan to launch the Equity Token (NET) framework by the second quarter of 2027 to advance tokenized equity trading within existing regulatory frameworks.
"The next era of market evolution will be defined by how efficiently and seamlessly capital and assets move across the financial system with durable liquidity," Nasdaq President Tal Cohen stated in a press release.
"Expanding our relationship with Payward reflects our conviction that the company can play an important role in building the infrastructure that supports this evolution," he added.
Over US$2 trillion in daily US stock trades net down by 98 percent, requiring clearing houses to hold US$10 billion to US$20 billion in collateral during settlement delays. Payward will integrate Nasdaq's market surveillance technology across its trading venues covering crypto, equities, tokenized stocks, futures and options.
Bitwise announces liquidation of Bitwise Dogecoin ETF
Bitwise Asset Management has announced plans to liquidate its Dogecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) in October, concluding operations less than one year after the product's inception.
In a statement on Thursday, the firm indicated that the closure of the Bitwise Dogecoin ETF (ARCA:BWOW) is intended to optimize its overall product offerings in response to evolving investor preferences.
According to fund metrics provided by Bitwise, BWOW held approximately US$688,000 in net assets as of Wednesday (September 9). The initiation of the fund was originally announced on November 25, 2025.
Trading of the fund on NYSE Arca is scheduled to conclude on October 14. Bitwise will halt the issuance of new shares prior to the market open on October 15. Shareholders may execute sales of their positions through the close of that trading session, after which all operational activities of the fund will cease.
Subsequent distributions to remaining shareholders will be based on the net asset value of their holdings as of October 21, with disbursements anticipated on or about October 22.
SEBI launches Demat 2.0 pilot project for tokenized corporate bonds
On Thursday, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) launched Demat 2.0, a tokenized corporate bond pilot, with three companies issuing a combined 10.25 billion rupees through the new market infrastructure.
The regulator said the pilot will allow corporate bonds to be issued and held as digital tokens on a distributed ledger owned by statutory depositories. The system connects to the Reserve Bank of India’s wholesale central bank digital currency through its Unified Markets Interface.
On Monday (September 7), public sector lender REC raised 5 billion rupees from 18 investors in the first issuance. Larsen & Toubro raised another 5 billion rupees from four investors on Wednesday, when non-bank lender IIFL Finance also issued 250 million rupees in bonds to a single investor.
SEBI said the infrastructure allows atomic settlement, removing the delay between the movement of money and bonds, while smart contracts will automate interest and redemption payments.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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Learn about our editorial policies.