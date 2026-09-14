bitwise dogecoin etf

bitwise dogecoin etf

ARCA:BWOW

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In seeking to achieve its investment objective, the Trust will hold Dogecoin and establish its net asset value (NAV) by reference to the CF Dogecoin-Dollar US Settlement Price (the Pricing Benchmark). The Trusts investment objective is to seek to provide exposure to the value of Dogecoin held by the Trust, less the expenses of the Trusts operations and other liabilities.
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