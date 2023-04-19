Uranium Investing News

Cosa Resources (CSE:COSA)

Cosa Resources: Exploring Uranium Assets in the Prolific Athabasca Basin


Cosa Resources (CSE:COSA) advances five uranium projects comprising more than 100,000 hectares of land within or proximal to Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin. Each project captures portions of highly prospective northeast trending uranium corridors and district-scale structural corridors, such as the Cable Bay and Grease River Shear Zones and the Larocque Trend.

Supported by a team of technically focused and successful geologists and mining executives, Cosa believes that a combination of new ideas and aggressive exploration in underexplored areas has the potential to yield the next Tier 1 uranium discovery.

Athabasca Basin Uranium Exploration ProjectsCosa Resources Corp. Athabasca Basin Uranium Exploration Projects

Cosa has strategically assembled a management team with a history of success in the Athabasca Basin. With well over a century of combined uranium experience, Cosa’s management team has been involved with several uranium discoveries in recent years. Chairman Steve Blower was part of the discovery team behind 92 Energy’s Gemini zone, IsoEnergy’s Hurricane deposit, and Denison’s Gryphon deposit. For his role in the Hurricane discovery, he was co-recipient of the AME 2022 Colin Spence Award for excellence in global mineral exploration, alongside fellow Cosa team members Andy Carmichael, Justin Rodko and Craig Parry.

Company Highlights

  • More than 100,000 hectares of uranium assets proximal to the Athabasca Basin - the heart of the Canadian uranium mining sector
  • Projects near to or within highly prospective northeast trending uranium corridors and district-scale structural corridors such as the Cable Bay and Grease River Shear Zones and the Larocque Trend
  • 100-percent-owned Ursa property covers a large portion of the underexplored Cable Bay Shear Zone uranium corridor
  • A management team comprised of technically focused and successful geologists and mining executives with a history of success in the Athabasca Basin

This Cosa Resources profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Cosa Resources Acquires Helios Uranium Property in Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Corp.

Cosa Resources Corp. ( CSE: COSA ) (" Cosa Resources " or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired the Helios property covering 12,835 hectares of prospective uranium exploration ground in the northern Athabasca Basin.  The property was acquired by staking and is 100% owned by Cosa Resources with no encumbrances

Cosa Resources Appoints Darren Morgans Chief Financial Officer

Cosa Resources Corp.

Cosa Resources Corp. ( CSE: COSA ) (" Cosa Resources " or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Darren Morgans as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.  Mr. Morgans assumes the role of Chief Financial Officer from Mr. Wes Short, who will continue to serve the Company as a Director and Executive Vice President

Cosa Resources Appoints Veteran Uranium Geologist Andy Carmichael as Vice President of Exploration

Cosa Resources Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - February 2, 2023 Cosa Resources Corp. ( CSE: COSA ) (" Cosa Resources " or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Andy Carmichael as Vice President of Exploration, effective immediately.

Cosa Resources Acquires Extension to Ursa Uranium Property

Cosa Resources Corp.

Cosa Resources Corp. (CSE:COSA) (" Cosa Resources " or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired an additional 41,119 ha of highly prospective uranium exploration ground along the Cable Bay Shear Zone in the Eastern Athabasca Basin of Northern Saskatchewan.  The newly acquired claims are contiguous with the Company's Ursa property ("Ursa" or the "Property"), which now boasts over 60 km of strike length and 57,000 ha of coverage over the Cable Bay Shear Zone, a large and fertile structural corridor with known uranium occurrences. Historical drilling on the newly acquired claims has intersected anomalous uranium mineralization that was never adequately followed up, with the vast majority of the corridor completely untested.  The additional claims were acquired via low-cost staking and cash consideration paid to an arm's-length property vendor, with total acquisition costs of approximately $53,000

Cosa Resources Announces Appointment of Veteran Uranium Geologist Ted Trueman to Its Board of Directors

Cosa Resources Corp.

Cosa Resources Corp. ( CSE: COSA ) (" Cosa " or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has appointed Ted Trueman to its Board of Directors (the " Board "), effective immediately

Denison Announces Discovery of High-Grade Uranium Mineralization at Moon Lake South

Denison Mines logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to report that drill hole MS-23-10A intersected 1.38% eU 3 O 8 over 8.7 metres (0.05% eU 3 O 8 cut-off), including a sub-interval grading 2.88% eU 3 O 8 over 3.1 m intersected approximately 30 m above the unconformity in the Athabasca sandstone, as part of the recently completed winter exploration program at the Moon Lake South property ("Moon South"). View PDF version.

Valor Resources

Valor Completes Second Anniversary Payment Under Farm-In Agreement On Hook Lake Uranium Project

Valor on track to earn 80 % interest in highly prospective Canadian project

Valor Resources Limited (Valor) or (the Company) (ASX: VAL) is pleased to advise that it has completed the second anniversary payment to Skyharbour Resources Limited (TSXV: SYH) under its farm-in agreement at the Hook Lake Uranium Project located in northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

nuclear plants sunset

Uranium Execs Talk Supply, Demand and Pricing in 2023

The Future Facing Commodities event, held recently in Singapore, offered investors the chance to get up close and personal with mining industry players, and placed a spotlight on the commodities needed for the energy transition.

At the show, uranium executives shared their thoughts on the sector as global acceptance continues to grow, highlighting how sentiment is improving as countries around the world recognize the need to decarbonize.

Read on to find out what they see coming in terms of supply, demand and prices.

john cash, cubes with uranium periodic symbol

John Cash: Uranium Catalysts Building, All Systems Look Like Go

As catalysts continue to build for uranium, the Investing News Network spoke with John Cash, CEO of Ur-Energy (TSX:URE,NYSEAMERICAN:URG), to get his thoughts on the market and the company's plans moving forward.

"All systems right now look like go. It looks like the price is going to be moving higher," he said. "I think consistently that's what the producers are predicting, (and) I think pretty reliably that's what the utilities are expecting as well. Certainly if you look at the major trade press as well, like UxC, they're looking at fairly significantly higher pricing going forward as well."

With this positive outlook at hand, Ur-Energy is progressing at its two flagship assets in Wyoming, US. The company is ramping up output at its Lost Creek operation, with production set to rise from 200,000 pounds this year to 600,000 pounds next year.

Cosa Resources (COSA:CC)

Cosa Resources Hires Award Winning Uranium Geologist Justin Rodko

Cosa Resources Corp. ( CSE: COSA ) (“ Cosa Resources ” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Justin Rodko as Corporate Development Manager and also announces the voting results from its annual general meeting.

Mr. Rodko is a Professional Geoscientist with nearly a decade of uranium exploration experience in Saskatchewan and Nunavut. Joining IsoEnergy shortly after the company’s inception, and quickly progressing to Senior Geologist, Justin played a key role in discovering and advancing the Hurricane deposit to its status as the world’s highest grade Indicated Mineral Resource in uranium. For these accomplishments Justin was awarded the AME 2022 Colin Spence Award for excellence in global mineral exploration alongside other current Cosa team members, Steve Blower, Andy Carmichael and Craig Parry. Mr. Rodko’s previous uranium experience includes working at Orano’s (formerly AREVA) Waterbury Cigar and Waterbury UEM projects as well as NexGen’s Arrow Deposit in the Athabasca Basin, and Orano’s Kiggavik project in Nunavut. Justin holds a BSc degree in Geology from the University of Regina.

Toro Energy

Further Massive Nickel Sulphides Intersected At Dimma

Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) (‘the Company’ or ‘Toro’) is pleased to announce that diamond drill hole TED53 has intersected an 8.9m thick (downhole) zone of visible Ni-sulphides from 327.1m downhole inclusive of 2.4m of massive Ni-sulphide from 332.4m downhole, at its Dimma Nickel Discovery in Western Australia. The Dimma Nickel Discovery is one of four massive and semi-massive Ni- sulphide discoveries at the company’s 100% owned Dusty Nickel Project (Figures 1 and 2), located in the Yandal Greenstone Belt, some 50km east of the world class Mt Keith Nickel Deposit (Figure 2).

