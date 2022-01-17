Gold Investing News
Bathurst Metals Corp. announced the final assay results from the summer 2021 field exploration work on its copper-nickel-cobalt-palladium-platinum McGregor Lake and Speers Lake properties in western Nunavut.For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company along with video comments by President Lorne Warner, who discusses the ...

Bathurst Metals Corp. (TSXV: BMV) (FSE: J1Q) (OTC Pink: BMVVF) announced the final assay results from the summer 2021 field exploration work on its copper-nickel-cobalt-palladium-platinum McGregor Lake and Speers Lake properties in western Nunavut.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company along with video comments by President Lorne Warner, who discusses the significance of today's news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Bathurst Metals" in the search box.

These two properties, of the company's five 100%-owned properties, are approximately 100 kilometres south of Kugluktuk and consist of 12 mineral claims covering 14,584 hectares. They are considered to host layered disseminated to semi-massive sulphide primary mineralization and secondarily, structurally controlled, massive sulphides.

Rock sampling of some of the numerous gossans located high-grade copper, nickel and palladium mineralization, along with high concentrations of cobalt and platinum. Highlights of the assay results from the 2021 Summer Program from each area examined are shown here, including samples of 15.4% and 11.5% copper, 5.9% nickel, 1,440 and 1,550 ppm cobalt, 4.06 ppm platinum and 44.5 ppm palladium.

Management believes the 2021 assay results confirm the historic results.

For those of you wanting additional details, there are several more images and tables in the video.

The shares are trading at $0.11. For more information, please visit the company's website, www.BathurstMetals.com, contact Harold Forzley, CEO, at hardy@BathurstMetals.com.

Bathurst Metals Corp. 2021 McGregor Lake and Speers Lake Assay Results

Bathurst Metals Corp. 2021 McGregor Lake and Speers Lake Assay Results

Bathurst Metals Corp

Bathurst Metal Corp. (TSXV:BMV ) ( OTC:BMVVF) (" Bathurst " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the company has received final assay results from the summer 2021 field exploration work on the Copper NickelCobaltPalladiumPlatinum McGregor Lake and Speers Lake properties in western Nunavut . The Company's 100% owned property consists of 12 mineral claims covering 14,584.24 hectares. The properties are approximately 100 km south of Kugluktuk in the Kitikmeot District of western Nunavut, Canada. These properties are considered to host layered disseminated to semi-massive sulphide primary mineralization and secondarily, structurally controlled, massive sulphides

5 Top Weekly TSXV Performers: Positive Drill Results Push Tower Resources Up 70 Percent

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) battled headwinds last week from rising inflation, mounting Omicron cases and new lockdowns, all of which eroded positive investor sentiment.

Canada’s junior index started the week at 898 and was only slightly higher at Friday's (January 14) close. Following the lead of the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX), the TSXV was unable to benefit from an uptick in crude oil prices. A 1.2 percent decline in the materials sector last Friday also weighed the exchange down.

The five TSXV-listed mining stocks that saw the biggest gains are as follows:

US$100 bills with stock chart

Top Stories This Week: Inflation Data Not Telling Whole Story, Kazatomprom's Uranium Update

Top Stories This Week: Inflation Data Not Telling Whole Story, Kazatomprom's Uranium Update youtu.be

The gold price trended upward in the second week of the new year, nearly reaching the US$1,830 per ounce mark at some points during the period.

The metal had slipped a little lower by Friday (January 14) afternoon to rest at about US$1,815.

New inflation data was released Wednesday (January 12), with reports indicating that the Consumer Price Index jumped 7 percent in 2021, marking the biggest 12 month increase since 1982.

Scottie Resources Intercepts 11.8 g/t Gold Over 6.57 Metres and 37.2 g/t Gold Over 3.71 Metres at Scottie Gold Mine Project and Provides Corporate Update

Scottie Resources Intercepts 11.8 g/t Gold Over 6.57 Metres and 37.2 g/t Gold Over 3.71 Metres at Scottie Gold Mine Project and Provides Corporate Update

Scottie Resources Corp. (" Scottie " or the " Company ") (TSXV: SCOT), (OTCQB:SCTSF), (FSE:SR8) is pleased to report drill assays from its Scottie Gold Mine (SGM) target. Due to the parallel nature of the targeted veins, individual holes were designed to test multiple discreet targets. Highlight intercepts from the reported holes include: 11.8 gt gold over 6.57 metres, 20.6 gt gold over 2.22 metres, and 37.2 gt gold over 3.71 metres in the P, O, and M-Zones respectively. The past-producing high-grade Scottie Gold Mine is located on the Granduc Road, 35 kilometres north of the town of Stewart, BC, and is one of four primary targets that were tested during the 14,500 m program in 2021, which also includes the rapidly advancing Blueberry Zone ( November 9, 2021 ) .

"These results from Scottie Gold Mine illustrate the potential for the expansion of the historic resource at Scottie through both the extension of known ore shoots, as well as revealing the potential of previously untested targets – notably the P-zone which prior to Scottie's involvement had seen no drilling, and now we are hitting intercepts comparable to the mined stopes of the past producing mine." comments President and CEO, Brad Rourke. "The Scottie Gold Mine target continues to deliver as a cornerstone to our primary goal of developing a road accessible, 1M+ ounce high-grade gold resource at our Scottie Gold Mine Project."

Golden Independence CEO Christos Doulis

Golden Independence CEO Christos Doulis: Unlocking the Bigger Value of Independence Project in 2022

Golden Independence Mining (CSE:IGLD,OTCQB:GIDMF,FWB:6NN) achieved two milestones at its Independence project in Nevada by entering into a joint venture with Americas Gold Exploration and completing a positive preliminary economic assessment (PEA).

Golden Independence CEO Christos Doulis details the company’s 2022 plans on exploring the resource and unlocking further opportunities on its flagship world-class asset.

GCM Mining Files National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for Its Toroparu Project in Guyana

GCM Mining Files National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for Its Toroparu Project in Guyana

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that it has filed a technical report and preliminary economic assessment (the "Technical Report") pursuant to National Instrument 43‐101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43‐101") for its Toroparu Gold Project located in the Upper Puruni River Region of Western Guyana. The Technical Report dated January 11, 2022, with an effective date of December 1, 2021, supports the disclosure made by the Company in its December 1, 2021 news release and was prepared by Nordmin Engineering Ltd. The Technical Report is based on the updated Mineral Resource estimate for the Toroparu Gold Project with an effective date of November 1, 2021.

About GCM Mining Corp.

Rover Metals Announces Infill and Delineation of the New Andrew Zone at Cabin Gold, NT, Canada

Rover Metals Announces Infill and Delineation of the New Andrew Zone at Cabin Gold, NT, Canada

Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (FRA:4XO) (" Rover " or the " Company ") is pleased to report on the Phase 2 Exploration Program at its 100% owned Cabin Gold Project, NT, Canada . The focus of the Phase 2 Exploration Program was to discover and delineate new gold mineralized zones along the Bugow Iron Formation, the controlling structure for gold at the Cabin Gold Project. The Company is pleased to announce that its exploration program has been able to confirm and expand the historic gold grades at the Andrew South, Andrew Middle, and Andrew North Targets. The expansion includes an increase to the historical average gold grades reported across all of these historic targets. Rover has grouped the north, middle and south bounds of Andrew into a new single Andrew Zone, which extends 800 meters from south to north at surface. The map of the Bugow Iron Formation on the Company's website has been updated to show the location of the new Andrew Zone. The south end of the Andrew Zone is situated roughly 500 meters northeast of the Beaver Zone. The Beaver Zone was featured in the Company's December 7, 2021 release. The Company has now reported on the discovery of three medium-to-high grade mineralized gold zones at Cabin: the Arrow, Beaver, and Andrew Zones, all open at depth, and along strike.

Andrew Zone Expansion

