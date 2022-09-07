Velo3D Inc provides an end-to-end metal additive manufacturing solution that helps create the future by printing never before possible parts. The Velo3D intelligent metal additive manufacturing solution is comprised of the Velo3D Flow intelligent print preparation software, the Sapphire production system, and Velo3D Assure, real-time quality assurance software. Its complete manufacturing solution enables clients to build the parts they need, speed their development, and reduce their product costs.