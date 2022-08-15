Press Releases
Tryp Therapeutics Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on identifying and developing clinical-stage compounds for orphan diseases and other diseases with high unmet medical needs. The company's main development program PFN program is designed to treat neuropsychiatric disorders through the dosing of formulations of synthetic psilocybin.
