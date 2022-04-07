Tintina Mines Ltd is engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of gold and base mineral properties in Canada. Its project properties include the Red Mountain molybdenum deposit located in the Whitehorse Mining district in Yukon, Canada. The company operates in one operating segment in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of gnd base mineral properties in Canada.
04 May 2021
Top Molybdenum Producers by Country
China produced the most molybdenum by far in 2020. But which other countries are top molybdenum producers? Find out here.
Like most metals, molybdenum took a hit from the coronavirus in 2020. However, there is optimism for stronger demand in 2021 for industrial metals as global economies recover.
Prices for molybdenum are closely related to copper. The metal is often produced as a by-product of copper, meaning that molybdenum output tends to rise and fall depending on how much copper is being produced. Oil prices are also a good indicator of where the molybdenum market is headed.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, worldwide molybdenum production increased by 6,000 metric tons (MT) from 2019 to 2020, rising from 294,000 MT to come in at 300,000 MT. But which countries were the top molybdenum producers last year? Here’s a look at which nations put out the most of the metal in 2020, as per the latest data from the US Geological Survey.
1. China
Mine production: 120,000 MT
China produces the vast majority of the world’s molybdenum supply by a large margin. The country’s molybdenum output fell by 10,000 MT in 2020 to come in at 120,000 MT for the year.
The molybdenum market as a whole is closely tied to China, and not just because the country produces so much of the metal. China also has a massive industrial sector that requires huge amounts of molybdenum to make steel. The Chinese government has recently been tightening up its mining standards in an effort to meet more stringent environmental regulations. As a result, molybdenum facilities have been inspected, forcing firms to either upgrade them to meet these standards or shut down. So far, that hasn’t seemed to hurt China’s production.
2. Chile
Mine production: 58,000 MT
Second in the molybdenum producers lineup is Chile, whose molybdenum production rose slightly in 2020, hitting 58,000 MT; the country produced 56,000 MT in 2019.
State-owned Codelco produces the bulk of Chile’s molybdenum, and KGHM Polska Miedz (WSE:KGH) is also a producer in the country. Hot Chili (ASX:HCH,OTC Pink:HHLKF) is working on bringing its Productora copper project into production in Chile, and intends to produce molybdenum as a by-product.
3. United States
Mine production: 49,000 MT
The US bumped up its molybdenum production by 13 percent in 2020 compared to the previous year.
As mentioned, the metal is often produced as a by-product of copper and other metals, and that’s evident when looking at US output stats. In 2020, molybdenum was produced at nine mines in the country, but was a primary product at just two of them. One such primary molybdenum operation is Freeport-McMoRan’s (NYSE:FCX) Climax and Henderson mines in Colorado.
According the US Geological Survey, the rise in American molybdenum production was due in large part to a by-product mine in Utah that increased its output by more than 60 percent. The higher amount of metal coming out of the Utah operation “offset the production delays caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic at other molybdenum producers.”
4. Peru
Mine production: 30,000 MT
Coming in fourth on this list of molybdenum producers is Peru, which has seen rising production in the past few years, reporting 2019 output of 26,000 MT in comparison to 30,000 MT in 2020.
The Peruvian Ministry of Energy and Mines expects mining investment in the country to grow by 21 percent in 2021 over the previous year to reach US$5.2 billion, before climbing further to US$6 billion in 2022. That could be good news in disguise for molybdenum which, as noted, is often produced as a by-product of copper and other metals. One major molybdenum-producing mine in Peru is Freeport-McMoRan’s Cerro Verde mine, which is primarily a copper producer.
5. Mexico
Mine production: 17,000 MT
Molybdenum production in Mexico has seen peaks and troughs over the last decade, Statista data indicates. However, in the past three years, the country’s output has risen by 5,000 MT to reach 17,000 MT in 2020. One major molybdenum-producing mine in the country is La Caridad, which belongs to privately owned Grupo Mexico. The mine produces molybdenum as a by-product of copper.
6. Armenia
Mine production: 7,000 MT
Armenia’s molybdenum production has remained relatively stable over the past few years, but ticked up slightly from 6,300 MT in 2019 to 7,000 MT in 2020. CRONIMET Mining subsidiary Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine runs Kajaran, the country’s largest copper-molybdenum mine.
7. Iran
Mine production: 3,500 MT
Iran is another molybdenum producer whose output levels have remained relatively flat in the recent past, with production coming in at 3,500 MT since 2016.
Little information is available on molybdenum in Iran, and that may be because in 2012 the Iranian government banned exports of molybdenum concentrate in an effort to “support national production.” It banned exports of about 50 aluminum, petrochemical and other products at the same time.
8. Russia
Mine production: 2,800 MT
Overtaking Canada for eighth place on this molybdenum producers list is Russia. The US Geological Survey provides only an estimate on Russian molybdenum output. For 2020, it suggests that the country put out 2,800 MT of the metal, on par with the previous year. A company called SMR that is part of EN+ Group bills itself as Russia’s only fully integrated molybdenum producer, and the largest ferromolybdenum producer in the country in terms of volume.
It’s worth noting that Russia retains much of its molybdenum for domestic projects. A report from Emerging Markets notes that Russian nuclear reactors are specifically designed to use a type of molybdenum only produced within the country.
9. Canada
Mine production: 2,700 MT
Canada’s molybdenum production fell significantly in 2020, coming in at 2,700 MT after the nation posted production of 3,900 MT the previous year.
The BC-based Endako mine, owned by Centerra Gold (TSX:CG,NYSE:CGAU), used to be a key molybdenum producer in the country, but is now on care and maintenance. Another Canadian source of molybdenum is Taseko Mines’ (TSX:TKO,NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Gibraltar mine.
10. Mongolia
Mine production: 1,800 MT
Finally, Mongolia’s molybdenum production has remained roughly stagnant over the past five years.
Similar to Iran, little information on molybdenum in Mongolia is available. One company with a molybdenum project in the country is Erdene Resource Development (TSX:ERD,OTC Pink:ERDCF), which holds the Zuun Mod molybdenum-copper project in the country.
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
04 January 2021
Molybdenum Outlook 2021: Demand to Recover, Prices to Rise
After a rocky year for metals, many investors are wondering what’s ahead for commodities. Learn more here about the molybdenum outlook.
Like other markets, the molybdenum space felt the impact of the coronavirus in 2020.
The oil price crash hit demand for the metal, although it saw some recovery in China in Q2.
With 2021 now in swing, investors interested in the industrial metal are now wondering about the molybdenum outlook for next year. Here the Investing News Network (INN) looks back at the main trends in the sector and what’s ahead for molybdenum.
Molybdenum trends 2020: The year in review
The coronavirus pandemic hit markets globally at the end of March, when governments started to take steps to slow the spread of the virus.
Lockdowns and containment measures impacted demand for metals across the board, and as mentioned, molybdenum was no exception.
“The molybdenum market was hit hard by the pandemic,” James Jeary of CRU Group explained to INN. “The biggest impact on demand was caused by the oil price crash, as the oil and gas sector is one of the largest end uses for moly.”
The wider slowdown in industrial production also impacted demand for molybdenum, which is mostly used to make stainless steel, cast iron and superalloys.
“The strength of moly consumption in the Chinese stainless steel sector has also been stronger than previously expected,” Jeary said. “This has been reflected in the strength of Chinese moly imports, which have been at historically high levels.”
Although there was a strong recovery in China in the second half of 2020, global demand is still expected to have dropped on a year-on-year basis, Olivier Mason of Roskill told INN.
“Mine supply did not follow suit, however,” he said.
Roskill expects global mine production to be little changed overall in 2020, despite Freeport-McMoRan’s (NYSE:FCX) production cut at its Climax mine in the US in response to the deteriorating market conditions, and the Yichun Lumin mine in China being idle for half the year following a tailings spill.
“Some mines had to comply with local measures aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, resulting in some temporary falls in supply, but once these measures were eased, output recovered,” Mason said.
2020 molybdenum price performance. Chart via the London Metal Exchange.
Looking over at prices, molybdenum oxide prices fell gradually from their peak in February to their low point in July, according to Roskill data.
“Although such a decline was to be expected given the drop in demand, the recovery in prices since July has been something of a surprise, but it serves to underline the strength in the recovery in Chinese demand,” Mason said.
Jeary agreed, saying the drop in prices was expected given the macro environment and the crash in oil prices, as oil and moly prices have a broad-scale relationship.
“The recovery in the second half of the year has been stronger than anticipated, primarily due to moly consumption in Chinese stainless underpinning domestic prices and western prices following suit.”
Molybdenum outlook 2021: What’s ahead
As the new year kicks off, CRU is forecasting that demand for molybdenum will recover, with better oil prices underpinning demand strength.
“However, we do not expect to return to 2019 demand levels until 2022,” Jeary said.
For his part, Mason said the global economy is expected to recover strongly from the COVID-19 pandemic, which is likely to translate into improved molybdenum demand in 2021.
“In China, stimulus measures have already given demand a boost,” he added.
On the supply side, mine output is expected to have changed little in 2020. For Jeary, there should be fewer large-scale disruptions to mine supply than occurred in 2020.
“However, reduced production guidance at some key operations ― primarily due to lower moly grades year-on-year ― means that mine supply growth will be limited,” he said.
Molybdenum is mined as a by-product of copper, and copper miners have prioritized operational activities in 2020. As a result, they have deferred maintenance, sustaining CAPEX and stripping.
“This represents a key disruption risk to potential moly by-product output next year,” Jeary explained.
Meanwhile, Roskill is forecasting that mine supply will rise in 2021. “Albeit modestly, thanks to the commissioning of new capacity and better full-year operating rates at some mines,” Mason said.
Overall, Roskill expects the molybdenum market to have been oversupplied in 2020. Demand is expected to recover strongly in 2021, but current expectations are that the market will still be oversupplied, although to a far lesser extent than in 2020.
“Risks to this view include a far stronger recovery in demand than is currently forecast … another risk is on the supply side; currently, Roskill’s base case is that the rise in mine supply in 2021 will be relatively modest,” Mason commented to INN. “Any deviation from the base-case supply forecast will have implications on the market balance.”
According to CRU, recovering demand and limited mine supply growth means that the market will return to deficit next year. “Risks to the forecast include further COVID-19 lockdowns hampering demand recovery,” Jeary said. “The deficit could widen if increased mine disruption occurs or molybdenum grades are lower than currently anticipated.”
When looking at where prices are headed in 2021, Mason said the key factor is whether the level of Chinese imports of roasted and unroasted ores and concentrates is sustained.
“The jump in Chinese ore imports in 2020 was partly to compensate for the decline in domestic mine production; now that the idle Yichun Luming mine has restarted, domestic mine supply will rise,” he said. “If this results in a lower requirement for imported ores, this could put pressure on molybdenum prices, especially if demand outside of China cannot absorb this material.”
For his part, Jeary said CRU is expecting prices to rise in 2021.
“The recovery in demand should support price gains. We may see some sluggishness in Q1 before the Lunar New Year in China, but after that prices should begin to move higher,” he added.
Commenting on what factors investors should keep an eye out for in 2021, Jeary said the oil price is always a good indicator of the longer-term price trend for molybdenum.
“The progress of big copper projects in South America could also be important sources of by-product molybdenum over time,” he added.
Roskill’s Mason also suggested watching oil prices, as any recovery in prices could spur renewed drilling and refining activity, which should translate into increased molybdenum requirements.
19 December 2019
Molybdenum Outlook 2020: Demand to Pick Up, Supply to Grow
After a rocky year for metals, many investors are wondering what’s ahead for commodities. Learn more here about the molybdenum outlook.
Molybdenum prices hit two year lows in Q4 2019, a decline that surprised many market watchers.
Weaker-than-expected demand and supply concerns have impacted the sector in the past 12 months.
With 2020 just around the corner, investors interested in the industrial metal are now wondering about the molybdenum outlook for next year. Here the Investing News Network looks back at the main trends in the sector and what’s ahead for molybdenum.
Molybdenum trends 2019: Price drop surprises experts
Looking back at the main trends for molybdenum in 2019, CRU Group analyst James Jeary pointed to prevailing demand softness in the space, which he said was related to weakness in the stainless steel sector and broader macroeconomic uncertainty.
Most molybdenum is used to produce steel products, with part of this consumption linked to the oil and gas sector, where molybdenum-bearing steels are used in drilling equipment and in oil refineries.
In the first half of the year, the expert also said there were supply concerns due to weaker-than-expected production in South America, particularly Chile. The country is the second largest producer after China, with output reaching 62,500 metric tons in 2018, according to the US Geological Survey.
CRU Group estimates that molybdenum output in Chile declined to a four year low of 27 million pounds in the second quarter of 2019 and rose to 30 million pounds in the third quarter. The market is forecast to remain balanced or see a small deficit.
“We expected the deficit to narrow compared to 2018 because of slowing demand growth and year-on-year growth in mine supply — and it has,” he said. “But the sustained demand weakness and low production in Chile in H1 has perhaps been more than expected at the beginning of the year.”
Similarly, Roskill Senior Analyst Olivier Masson said 2018 and 2019 were fairly different years for the molybdenum market.
“In 2018, mine supply grew very little, failing to keep up with rising demand,” he explained. “2019 was different: supply accelerated (at least on a year-to-date basis), but demand growth has slowed.”
He added that aside from weaker steel and stainless steel production growth, macro and trade concerns have also weighed down on demand.
“Mine supply is currently running slightly ahead of expectations, but it is the weakness of demand growth in 2019 that has been the surprise,” Masson said.
On the stainless steel side, year-to-date production has risen in China, but in the US and in the EU crude stainless steel production in 2019 has fallen year-to-date, which was a surprise for the expert.
Looking at the biggest news in the industry, analysts pointed to the price drop seen in recent months.
“Prior to that, prices had been slightly lower than in 2018, but the price weakness became far greater in October and again in November,” Masson said.
Chart via the London Metal Exchange.
Jeary said that molybdenum’s slide into single figures in October and November, followed by the volatility of the past few weeks, seems to have taken everyone by surprise.
“It seemed to be a combination of various things — reduced consumption by Chinese steel mills, persistently weak demand and destocking in Europe,” he added.
Molybdenum outlook 2020: Price recovery expected
Looking ahead, Jeary expects to see increased supply growth as new projects start production. “In terms of demand, (the market) should see some recovery from the weakness this year,” he said.
In 2020, Masson is also expecting to see stronger growth in output than in 2019.
“Demand growth should also pick up, with stainless steel production in the world (excluding) China expected to recover,” he said.
Looking at prices, Masson said they are likely to go into 2020 at a lower level than they were at the start of 2019. Although Roskill expects prices to recover from current levels, the firm also expects supply to grow in 2020, which could cap molybdenum price upside.
“However, any one sided change in supply or demand could lead to either an oversupply or undersupply, which could act as a significant lift or drag on prices,” he said. “If supply is materially different from what is expected, this could affect prices. The same price risk exists from demand-side developments.”
Jeary is also expecting prices to return to a level of stability after the recent volatility.
“(The) downside risk is that demand remains weak,” he said. “Something to keep an eye on is how Chuquicamata underground production progresses.”
He also suggested that investors to keep an eye on the oil price, which is usually a good indicator of longer-term demand for molybdenum.
FocusEconomics panelists project that molybdenum prices will gain ground next year thanks to a pickup in demand from the oil and gas and automotive industries. They see prices averaging US$22,941 per metric ton by the end of 2020 and US$22,389 ton by the end of 2021.
