But where do platinum and palladium come from? The list of the world’s top palladium- and platinum-mining countries is a short one — most PGMs come from South Africa and Russia.

As of early 2022, sweeping sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine are expected to seriously hamper the nation’s ability to bring PGMs to market. So what other countries are producing platinum and palladium? Below is a list of the five top producers in 2021, as per the latest data from the US Geological Survey.

1. South Africa Platinum production: 130,000 kilograms Palladium production: 80,000 kilograms South Africa is the world’s top platinum-mining country and a major producer of palladium. It holds the largest-known reserves of PGMs globally at 63 million kilograms. According to the US Geological Survey, production of PGMs in South Africa increased by 13 percent in 2021 compared with the previous year “owing to increased mining in the UG2 orebody of the Bushveld Complex.” The Bushveld Complex is the largest PGMs resource in the world, and represents approximately 75 percent and 40 percent of annual global production of platinum and palladium, respectively.

2. Russia Platinum production: 19,000 kilograms Palladium production: 74,000 kilograms Despite being the world’s second biggest platinum-mining country, Russia’s annual production trails behind South Africa’s by a large margin, coming in at 19,000 kilograms for 2021. That said, Russia’s palladium production last year was just 6,000 kilograms shy of South Africa’s 2021 production levels. Russia-focused Norilsk Nickel (MCX:GMKN) is the world’s largest palladium producer, and it recently announced plans to invest US$35 billion into infrastructure upgrades between 2021 and 2030; this will ultimately result in higher metals output. It remains to be seen how stiff sanctions will impact Russia's mining sector.

3. Zimbabwe Platinum production: 15,000 kilograms Palladium production: 13,000 kilograms In 2013, Obert Mpofu, then Zimbabwe’s mines minister, introduced new royalty requirements on unrefined PGMs being sent outside the country. These royalties were designed to encourage in-country processing of PGMs. Since then, the resignation of Robert Mugabe and the appointment of a new president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has increased government support for the nation’s burgeoning mining industry. Zimplats (ASX:ZIM,OTC Pink:ZMPLF) is currently the biggest platinum miner in the country. It is 87 percent owned by South Africa’s Impala Platinum Holdings (OTCQX:IMPUY,JSE:IMP).

4. Canada Platinum production: 6,000 kilograms Palladium production: 17,000 kilograms Canada’s strong palladium production makes it a global player in the PGMs market. The country only holds 310,000 kilograms of known PGMs reserves — less than half the total reserves of other countries on this list — but companies continue to explore for PGMs in Canada in hopes of discovering more deposits. In 2021, Canada’s palladium production dropped from 20,000 kilograms to 17,000 kilograms. Canadian PGMs production takes place mainly in the province of Ontario, but PGMs output also comes out of Quebec and Manitoba. The country has one primary PGMs-producing mine, Lac des Iles in Western Ontario. The remainder of the country's PGMs production is as a by-product of Canada’s primary nickel mines.

5. United States Platinum production: 4,200 kilograms Palladium production: 14,000 kilograms Sibanye-Stillwater’s (NYSE:SBGL) Stillwater Complex in Montana is the only primary producer of PGMs in the US. Acquired by Sibanye in 2017 in a US$2.2 billion deal, the South Africa-based company was able to expand its operations and reduce its dependence on aging mines in South Africa. The company also maintains a smelter, refinery and laboratory in Montana and recovers PGMs from spent catalyst material. The US Geological Survey states that the completion of an expansion project aimed at increasing production at the mine has been “delayed to 2024 owing to disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic and operational challenges associated with ventilation and ground conditions.”

