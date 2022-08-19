Press Releases
Petrus Resources Ltd is a company that is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of energy business assets. The company receives maximum revenue from oil and natural gas. The company's core operating areas are Ferrier, Central Alberta, and the Rocky Mountain foothills.
