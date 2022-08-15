Press Releases
Nova Mentis Life Science Corp is a Canadian-based biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing diagnostics and psilocybin-based therapeutics for neuroinflammatory disorders. Nova uses psilocybin in the treatment of Fragile X Syndrome (FXS).
