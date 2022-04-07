Niobay Metals Inc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. Its project includes the James Bay Niobium Project located in northern Ontario, Canada. Its other projects include the Crevier niobium and tantalum project. The company has one operating segment, being Mining exploration and evaluation.
25 June 2018
Tantalum Miner Sets Trial Date for Injunction at Greenbushes
The trial is scheduled to begin October 16, 2018 and is expected to last 12 days, ending October 31, 2018.
In an effort to indefinitely delay expansion at one of the world’s largest lithium-tantalum mines, Global Advanced Metals has announced a trial date has been set to rule on a proposed injunction halting a lithium joint venture expansion plans.
A trial date of October 16, 2018, has been set, according to Global Advanced Metals (GAM), in relation to an injunction the company sought at the Greenbushes project in Western Australia.
The global tantalum producer alleges expansion proposed by Talison Lithium (TSX:TLH), a joint venture between Tianqi Lithium (SZSE:002466), and US-led Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) would unfairly impact Global’s mineral rights.
The private-equity backed GAM is considered among the top tantalum producers in the world. The company is a partner at the Greenbushes mine, where it retains rights to tantalum and other minerals produced at the site.
Greenbushes, which is located in Western Australia, is considered the world’s largest hard rock lithium mine. According to Reuters, the JV company wishes to double lithium production at Greenbushes by mid-2019. The push coincides with an expected surge in lithium demand, a key component in the current EV battery formula.
However, GAM wants to delay expansion until its rights to tantalum at the site are agreed upon and confirmed.
“Contractually the expansion of Talison’s lithium production cannot be at the expense of GAM’s rights to its tantalum and all other minerals at Greenbushes,” GAM’s CEO, Andrew O’Donovan said in the press release.
The announcement of the October court date follows two to other recent legal developments pertaining to Talison’s proposed plans. One, granting GAM an interlocutory injunction preventing Talison from pursuing an independent expert determination outside of this action related to GAM’s direct mine plan. The second, dismissing several applications from Talison-related companies to set aside the subpoenas filed by Global Advanced Metals seeking specific documents.
The Greenbushes site is an extremely valuable project for GAM. The company processes tantalum extracted as a by-product of lithium production at Greenbushes secondary processing facility.
Then it is shipped to company-owned facilities in Japan and the US. GAM then process the tantalum into critical components used in high demand devices, such as smartphones and tablets. Tantalum is also used in automobile computer systems, IoT enabled devices, as well as aircraft and medical applications.
“The nature of the orebody at Greenbushes is such that the proposed expansion of lithium mining and processing in its current form will irreparably sterilize tantalum owned by GAM. The mining agreement between our two companies, which moderates this trade-off between lithium and the other mineral rights, is being ignored by Talison,” added O’Donovan, who also cited rapid growth in the tantalum sector as a reason to delay the expansion.
O’Donovan went on to explain how increased demand would be a benefit to the Australian economy.
“Over a decade ago, Western Australia was the largest single source of tantalum raw material in the world and GAM’s plans involving tantalum production from Greenbushes and other sources will once again place WA at the centre of global tantalum supply, thus introducing much needed supply stability to the industry and its end users,” he said.
Roughly 40 percent of global tantalum production goes to the manufacturing of tantalum capacitors, small battery-like components found in many high volume electronic devices.
Tantalum capacitors are ideal for packing a lot of power into a small package and also offer long term reliability in harsh conditions. Tantalum semiconductors make up 15 percent of market demand, and 20 percent is used in a super alloy instrumental in aircraft manufacturing and wind turbine blades.
The fall trial dates were set by Acting Justice Jennifer Smith in the WA Supreme Court. The trial is scheduled to begin October 16, 2018 and is expected to last 12 days, ending October 31, 2018.
11 June 2018
Tawana Increases Bald Hill Lithium-Tantalum Reserves
The updated reserve numbers follow a pit design change that came about as a result of infill drilling completed in late 2017.
Tawana Resources (ASX:TAW), in conjunction with its partner Alliance Mineral Assets (SGX:40F), has announced an upgrade in reserves for the Bald Hill lithium-tantalum mine, located in the eastern goldfields of Western Australia.
The update in reserves, released last Wednesday (June 6), follows a pit design change that came about as a result of infill drilling completed in late 2017.
“The increased reserves along with the potential for additional reserves resulting from infill drilling of inferred material, provide strong support for significantly increasing processing throughput rates,” Tawana Managing Director Mark Calderwood said in a press release.
With the increase, Bald Hill now has a mine life of nine years at the current processing rate of 1.2 million tonnes per year.
The project holds a tantalum ore reserve of 2 million tonnes at 313 parts per million Ta2O5 — a 43-percent increase from a study completed in July 2017. Meanwhile, the site’s lithium ore reserve stands at 11.3 million tonnes at 1 percent Li2O and 160 parts per million Ta2O5. That’s a 105-percent boost in contained lithium, also from July 2017.
Total lithium resources at Bald Hill clock in at 26.5 million tonnes at 1 percent Li2o (using a 0.3-percent Li2O cut off), while the project’s lithium indicated resource is 14.4 million tonnes at 1.02 percent Li2O. That represents an increase of 55 percent in contained lithium from October 2017.
“We are actively reviewing the options to best increase throughput in the existing plant and/or add an additional DMS circuit and fines circuit. There has been strong interest from a number of parties to obtain concentrate supply from Bald Hill,” Calderwood noted.
Production of lithium and tantalum concentrate began at Bald Hill in mid-March, and two shipments were completed in May. The company expects that additional shipments will be completed in late June or early July of this year.
The Bald Hill mine consists of an open pit, dense media separation and spiral circuits as well as waste rock dumps and associated infrastructure. The lithium concentrate produced there is hauled from the site along Binneringie road to the Port of Esperance; the tantalum concentrate is packed into 205-liter drums and bulka-bags and exported via Fremantle in standard shipping containers.
Moving ahead, the joint venture partners anticipate adding an approximate 8.8 million tonnes of inferred resources at the Western Australia site. They also plan to begin testing for additional reserves over the next six months.
Tawana’s share price took a slight tumble on Monday (June 11), dropping 2.33 percent to AU$0.42 at 12:00 p.m. EST.
16 February 2018
Commerce Resources Announces Successful Processing of Tantalum
Commerce Resources Corp. announced that the tantalum and niobium sample from the upper fir deposit in British Columbia has been successfully processed utilizing the patented Krupin Process.
Commerce Resources Corp. (TSXV:CCE) announced that the tantalum and niobium sample from the upper fir deposit in British Columbia has been successfully processed utilizing the patented Krupin Process.
As quoted in the press release:
The Company is now working towards the signing of a definitive agreement whereby Commerce Resources will acquire the global rights to the Krupin Process. Upon signing of such a definitive agreement, additional data on the Krupin Process may be made available.
The intent of this agreement will be to further the development of the Upper Fir Tantalum and Niobium Deposit towards production with the incorporation of the Krupin Process on site in British Columbia. The Company believes that the technology offered by Dr. Krupin is cost advantageous compared to conventional processing approaches.
The sample of Upper Fir Deposit material, totaling approximately 1,300 kg was sent by the Company to the Krupin facility and was received there in the fall of 2017. The processing took place thereafter and following initial reports of success, the Company sent Dr. Axel Hoppe, the Chairman of the Board, to visit the facility and to evaluate the test results.
Dr. Hoppe was pleased to report that the initial test data from the Krupin Process was highly encouraging, with strong indications of it representing a superior approach of processing a mixed tantalum and niobium concentrate to marketable samples of Nb2O5 and high grade Ta2O5/Nb2O5 mixed oxide.
Dr. Hoppe, chairman of the board, commented:
It is expected that applying this technology will offer advantages in lowering the cost structure of the Blue River Project in regards to both capital expenditure and operating cost. We look forward to continuing our mutual developments with Dr. Krupin.
Click here to read the full Commerce Resources Corp. (TSXV:CCE) press release.
08 February 2018
Global Advanced Metals to Mine Tantalum at Greenbushes
Global Advanced Metals (GAM) announced that it has commenced the process to start direct tantalum mining operations at its Greenbushes mine assets.
Global Advanced Metals (GAM) announced that it has commenced the process to start direct tantalum mining operations at its Greenbushes mine assets in Western Australia, commencing within the next 12 months.
As quoted in the press release:
Currently GAM exercises the Company’s rights to receive tantalum extracted by Talison Lithium during active lithium bearing spodumene mining operations at Greenbushes.
GAM has prepared and submitted to Talison Lithium a formal Mine Development Plan outlining how mining tantalum at Greenbushes can commence in the next 12 months.
Greenbushes is located in the south west region of Western Australia and for decades was a significant source of the world’s tantalum supply. GAM plans to redevelop its Greenbushes assets, combining the planned tantalum mining operations with further processing of tantalum derived as a by-product of lithium mining in Western Australia, into the world’s largest single source of tantalum to supply its substantial downstream manufacturing facilities in the USA and Japan.
Andrew O’Donovan, CEO, commented:
Greenbushes is central to our Australian tantalum development strategy as we restore Western Australia’s position as a major supply hub in the global tantalum market. As an integrated processor and supplier of tantalum products to the electronics, aerospace, medical and other industries, a long term and reliable primary source of tantalum supply is key to providing stability assurance to our direct customers and further downstream end users.
The separation of exploration rights for different minerals has become commonplace in Western Australia to facilitate mining development and we expect concurrent mining of separate interests at Greenbushes to become a showpiece of how this co-mining can be managed.
Click here to read the full Global Advanced Metals (GAM) press release.
