Mineworx Technologies Ltd is positioned for growth in the catalytic converter and mining sectors through the development and commercialization of its proprietary, environmentally friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals. Initial focus is the extraction of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters with its partner Davis Recycling and will be building its first commercial extraction facility in Tennessee, USA. It is also furthering the development of a historic iron ore concession, which it holds a 100% interest in South-Eastern Spain.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd is the operator of the Waterberg Project, a bulk underground PGM deposit located in South Africa. Waterberg was discovered by Platinum Group and is being jointly developed with Implats, the Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) and Hanwa Co. Ltd. Waterberg has the potential to be a large-scale, low-cost producer of palladium, platinum, rhodium, and gold. Geographically, it operates in Canada and South Africa.

Noront Resources Ltd is a mining company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and acquisition of properties prospective in base and precious metals, which includes nickel, copper, platinum group metals, precious metals, chromite, and vanadium. The company's developmental project consists of Eagle's Nest nickel-copper-platinum-palladium deposit, deposits of high-grade chromite and copper-zinc volcanic massive sulphide deposits which are part of the company's McFauld's Lake Project. Its assets are located in the area known as the Ring of Fire in the James Bay Lowlands, Ontario.

Top 5 Palladium- and Platinum-producing Countries (Updated 2022)

Platinum-group metals are essential to the global economy. These are the top countries for palladium and platinum production.

Platinum-group metals (PGMs) include platinum, palladium, rhodium and other metals, all of which are prized for their durability, resistance to corrosion and excellent catalytic properties.

Today, the automotive industry is the world’s largest consumer of these metals, which among other things are used in catalytic converters for vehicle exhaust systems.

A rebound and continued growth in auto production is projected in the coming years, particularly in developing markets, and that is expected to increase demand for PGMs, particularly platinum and palladium.

