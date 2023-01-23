Montfort's TIMIA Capital Originates $35.8 Million of Non-Dilutive Capital in 2022

Magna International Inc.

NYSE:MGA
Magna International prides itself on a highly entrepreneurial culture and a corporate constitution that outlines distribution of profits to various stakeholders. This automotive supplier's product groups include exteriors, interiors, seating, roof systems, body and chassis, powertrain, vision and electronic systems, closure systems, electric vehicle systems, tooling and engineering, and contracted vehicle assembly. Roughly 46% of Magna's revenue comes from North America while Europe accounts for approximately 43%.

