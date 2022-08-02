The investment seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the CSI Overseas China Internet Index. The fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is designed to measure the equity market performance of investable publicly traded "China-based companies" whose primary business or businesses are in the Internet and Internet-related sectors, and are listed outside of Mainland China, as determined by the index provider. The fund is non-diversified.