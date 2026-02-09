Steadright Update on Copper Valley Copper-Lead-Silver Project

February 9, 2026 TheNewswire - Muskoka, Ontario Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM,OTC:SCMNF) ("Steadright" or the "Company"), a resource exploration company focused on advancing near‑term production opportunities, reports that from February 2nd 6th, 2026, members of the NSM Capital Sarl geological team from Morocco, together with a Canadian Earthworks contractor, were on site at the Copper Valley Copper Project to conduct field assessments in preparation for upcoming extraction activities.

 

The onsite team evaluated the existing road network to determine haulage suitability and required upgrades for the planned movement of mineralized stockpiles. In addition, several test pits were examined to verify material characteristics and confirm extraction logistics for the initial phase of testing operations.

 

This fieldwork follows Steadright's recent announcement that the former property owner, EMTF Sarl, had previously applied for a Mining License and Environmental Permit covering Exploration Permit No. 3843143, now being transferred into NSM Capital Sarl, a Moroccobased company. Steadright's Moroccan geological team expects receipt of the Mining License within the coming weeks. NSM Capital Sarl management has assumed responsibility for completing this process as expeditiously as possible.

Steadright holds a 75% interest in the common shares of NSM Capital Sarl through a shareholder agreement with Critical Foundation Metals Inc. (CFM), which holds the remaining 25%.

 

Copper Valley, Copper-Lead-Silver Project, Morocco

 

Steadright CEO, Matt Lewis: "Our Moroccan team is indefatigable in their efforts. We are moving forward on our four properties in very, very good time and they should be quite proud. I encourage people to read about these efforts on our new website and in our new February Presentation (Deck), both of which can be found at www.steadright.ca.

ABOUT Steadright Critical Minerals INC.

 

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company established in 2019. Steadright has been focused since late spring 2025 on finding exploration and historical mining projects that can be brought into production within the Moroccan critical mineral space. Steadright currently has exposure through a Moroccan entity known as NSM Capital Sarl, with over 192 sq KMs of mineral exploration claims called the TitanBeach Titanium  Project, and found in the Southern Provinces of Morocco. Steadright has also recently signed a Binding MOU for the historic Goundafa Mine within the Kingdom of Morocco.

 

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

For further information, please contact:

 

Matt Lewis

CEO & Director

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.

 

Email: enquires@steadright.ca

Tel: 1-905-410-0587

www.steadright.ca

 

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, ‎uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or ‎achievements of Steadright to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-‎looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: there is no ‎certainty that the ongoing programs will result in significant or successful ‎exploration and ‎development of Steadright's properties; uncertainty as to ‎the actual results of exploration and ‎development or operational activities; uncertainty as to the availability and terms of ‎future financing on ‎acceptable terms; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; ‎general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; capital market conditions ‎and market prices for securities, junior market securities and mining exploration company securities; ‎commodity prices; the actual results of current exploration and development or operational activities; ‎competition; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents and other risks ‎inherent in the mining industry; lack of insurance; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory ‎approvals; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation or income tax legislation, affecting ‎Steadright; conclusions of economic evaluations; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key ‎individuals.

 

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the ‎securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United ‎States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and ‎may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons ‎unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an ‎exemption from such registration is available.‎

 

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

