Steadright Update on Copper Valley Copper-Lead-Silver Project

February 9, 2026 TheNewswire - Muskoka, Ontario Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM,OTC:SCMNF) ("Steadright" or the "Company"), a resource exploration company focused on advancing near‑term production opportunities, reports that from February 2nd 6th, 2026, members of the NSM Capital Sarl geological team from Morocco, together with a Canadian Earthworks contractor, were on site at the Copper Valley Copper Project to conduct field assessments in preparation for upcoming extraction activities.
The on‑site team evaluated the existing road network to determine haulage suitability and required upgrades for the planned movement of mineralized stockpiles. In addition, several test pits were examined to verify material characteristics and confirm extraction logistics for the initial phase of testing operations.
This fieldwork follows Steadright's recent announcement that the former property owner, EMTF Sarl, had previously applied for a Mining License and Environmental Permit covering Exploration Permit No. 3843143, now being transferred into NSM Capital Sarl, a Morocco‑based company. Steadright's Moroccan geological team expects receipt of the Mining License within the coming weeks. NSM Capital Sarl management has assumed responsibility for completing this process as expeditiously as possible.
Steadright holds a 75% interest in the common shares of NSM Capital Sarl through a shareholder agreement with Critical Foundation Metals Inc. (CFM), which holds the remaining 25%.
Copper Valley, Copper-Lead-Silver Project, Morocco
Steadright CEO, Matt Lewis: "Our Moroccan team is indefatigable in their efforts. We are moving forward on our four properties in very, very good time and they should be quite proud. I encourage people to read about these efforts on our new website and in our new February Presentation (Deck), both of which can be found at www.steadright.ca.
ABOUT Steadright Critical Minerals INC.
Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company established in 2019. Steadright has been focused since late spring 2025 on finding exploration and historical mining projects that can be brought into production within the Moroccan critical mineral space. Steadright currently has exposure through a Moroccan entity known as NSM Capital Sarl, with over 192 sq KMs of mineral exploration claims called the TitanBeach Titanium Project, and found in the Southern Provinces of Morocco. Steadright has also recently signed a Binding MOU for the historic Goundafa Mine within the Kingdom of Morocco.
