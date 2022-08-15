Company ProfilesInvesting News

Press Releases

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc is an independent Canadian renewable power producer. It develops, acquires, owns, and operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar facilities in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. Most of the energy that the company generates comes from its hydroelectric facilities. Innergex Renewable Energy primarily generates revenue through the sale of electricity from its hydroelectric sites. The company's wind farms also generate substantial amounts of energy and revenue.

