Hologic Inc.

Hologic manufactures proprietary products for the healthcare needs of women. The company operates in five segments: diagnostics (64% of total sales, boosted by pandemic), breast health (21% of sales, suppressed by pandemic), surgical (12%), and skeletal health (2%). While the company traditionally focused on breast health, the acquisition of Gen-Probe put greater emphasis on commercial diagnostics. The United States accounts for the largest portion of the firm's revenue (75%), followed by Europe (16%), Asia (6%), and other international markets (3%). Hologic is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.