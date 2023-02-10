Criterium Energy Ltd.
TSXV:CEQ
Criterium Energy Ltd is engaged in the acquisition of assets for exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. Its focus is on providing sustainably produced energy in the rapidly growing demand markets of South East Asia by deploying proven technologies to traditionally undercapitalized assets.
