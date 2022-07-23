Boralex Inc is an electric utility company involved in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities. The company controls a portfolio of electricity producing plants that utilize wind, hydroelectric, thermal, and solar fuel sources. Most of Boralex's plants rely on wind power, while a significant number also employ hydroelectric power. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue from the sale of energy through long-term contracts to customers in Canada, France, and the United States. Boralex's wind and hydroelectric power stations, located in Canada and France, account for most of this revenue. The company's facilities in Canada and France are also responsible for most of the company's total power production.