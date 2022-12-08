BIGG Digital Assets Inc is engaged in investing in products and companies within the cryptocurrency industry. It has two operating divisions which provide blockchain search products to large enterprises with significant data requirements in the financial and ecommerce sectors globally, and brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. The company operates two business segments: Blockchain Technology Development and Digital Currency Sales via the Netcoins App.