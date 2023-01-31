BeiGene Ltd is a commercial-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company has developed a proprietary cancer biology platform that addresses the importance of tumor-immune system interactions and the value of primary biopsies in developing new models to support its drug discovery effort. It has developed clinical-stage drug candidates that inhibit the important oncology targets Bruton's tyrosine kinase, or BTK; RAF dimer protein complex and PARP family of proteins, and an immuno-oncology agent that inhibits the immune checkpoint protein receptor PD-1. Its geographical segments are China, the United States, and the Rest of the world.