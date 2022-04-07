Athena Gold Corp is focused on the exploration and development of precious metals in the Western United States. Its core holding is 36 unpatented claims totaling over 720 acres located in the Historic Calico Mining District in San Bernardino County, California.
Prisma Exploration Inc Com
Prisma Exploration Inc, formerly Prisma Capital Inc is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds interest in the McGill Property located in south-central British Columbia. The company's exploration program would primarily focus on copper-gold exploration.
Flow Metals Corp.
Flow Metals Corp is a junior mineral exploration company focused on copper and gold exploration projects in Canada. Its projects include Ashuanipi Gold Property in Quebec, New Brenda Property in British Columbia, and Sixty Mile Property in Yukon Territory.
Lovitt Resources Inc.
Lovitt Resources Inc is engaged in the development of gold resources in North America. It holds land and mineral interests located in Wenatchee, Washington, U.S.A. The company finances its operations by selling land.
Goldex Resources Corporation
Goldex Resources Corp is in the process of exploring mineral interests. The company is principally engaged in the acquisition and exploration of gold exploration and evaluation assets. Its projects include El Pato properties located in Guatemala which targets gold, nickel, tin and other light materials and La Chorrera project which is located in Guatemala.